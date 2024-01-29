Sir Mark Prescott issues rallying call for punters and racing to press MPs to attend crucial debate on affordability checks

Legendary trainer Sir Mark Prescott has urged British racing's fans to press upon members of parliament the vital importance of attending next month's key Westminster debate on affordability checks amid renewed calls for the government to abandon plans that threaten to cause colossal financial damage to the sport.

With less than four weeks to go until the debate, multiple champion jumps trainer Nicky Henderson has also added his voice to those imploring punters and lovers of racing to ask their MPs to attend and speak in the February 26 session.

Leading figures from across the sport are uniting behind the campaign to contact politicians in the lead-up to a debate that was triggered when a petition calling for affordability checks to be scrapped surged past 100,000 signatures in just 27 days.

Punters and racefans can find details here as to how they can contact MPs with their concerns. In tandem, MPs in racing heartlands and with racecourses in their constituencies are being briefed on the impact of the checks by the BHA.

Prescott said: "What the government is proposing sets a very important precedent, particularly given this comes from a so-called Conservative administration.

"Until now, as long as we've paid our taxes, we've been able to do what we wish with our money, providing it's not illegal. This is therefore extraordinarily important.

"Understandably, MPs do not like attending evening debates, but it's vital we ensure our MPs do attend this one because the government's plans will impact all readers of the Racing Post and anybody who works in British racing."

That call to arms was echoed by Henderson, who said: "It's fantastic that more than 100,000 people supported the petition and backed it with their signatures. That, however, was just the start.

"It is now absolutely crucial we all push our individual members of parliament to attend the debate because, as I've said before, affordability checks are going to blow a hole through racing's finances and cause terrible harm to British racing and rural communities."

Nicky Henderson: checks pose threat to racing and to rural communities Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bookmakers are already carrying out affordability checks after being mandated to do so by the Gambling Commission. However, plans in the government's 2023 gambling white paper would result in checks being formalised. Punters incurring a net loss of £1,000 in 24 hours or £2,000 within 90 days would be subjected to detailed checks, including in relation to current account turnover. The government has insisted the checks would be frictionless but has yet to show how that could be achieved.

The strength of feeling against the imposition of affordability checks has been showcased by the petition, according to Nevin Truesdale, the Jockey Club chief executive who launched the campaign in November.

He said: "Having used the petition to demonstrate the strength of feeling on this issue, securing a parliamentary debate is a step in the right direction and gives the sport a real platform to be heard.

"We and others in the industry are having some really important conversations to not only encourage MPs whose constituencies have a connection to the racing industry to attend the debate but also to help them properly understand the impact that these proposals could have on their communities.

"We remain confident solutions can be found to address instances of problem gambling without needing to introduce blanket affordability checks that would harm racing’s financial ecosystem in the process."

The BHA's briefing document for MPs states the governing body is "gravely concerned" about the impact of affordability checks on the sport's finances and explains they could "unintentionally empower the illegal market and cause significant financial consequences for British racing as the nation's second-largest sport".

Making the severity of the situation absolutely clear, the BHA's briefing warns: "The proposal for affordability checks as set out by the Gambling Commission will greatly jeopardise racing’s finances [potentially by as much as £50m per annum] and the future of the sport in Britain."

Speaking to the Racing Post on Monday, BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "We're looking forward to the issue of affordability checks being debated on February 26 and organisations across racing are working collectively to contact MPs to ask them to attend the debate and encourage those that do to speak.

Julie Harrington: "No other form of leisure activity is subjected to the kinds of restrictions being proposed" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"As the government is planning on introducing affordability checks through changes to Gambling Commission licensing codes, rather than primary legislation, we believe it is vital for MPs to debate and scrutinise significant proposals that will impact British racing.

"No other form of leisure activity is subjected to the kinds of restrictions being proposed by the government and unless a different approach is taken, there will be significant unintended financial consequences for the racing industry."

Harrington added: "Through supporting the petition, racing's fanbase has delivered a very clear message on how they view affordability checks and we will ensure that this strength of feeling is relayed to the relevant members of parliament.

"We are also making available materials for racing fans to contact their MPs, as we want fans of the sport to engage in this, too. While racing's leaders will continue to take the issue into the heart of government, we strongly urge racing fans to also reach out to their MPs as we look to ensure a well-attended debate."

Racecourse chief executive David Armstrong said: "The RCA is working alongside our industry partners to help brief MPs across the house ahead of this important debate. Having secured the petition, it is vital we capitalise upon it and state the very real dangers affordability checks will have on our sport.

"Our role will be to provide our members with the facts they need to encourage their MPs to not only attend the debate but to share the concerns of their constituents. Typically, racecourses across Britain have strong relationships with their MPs and I'm hopeful we can leverage these once again to support the sport’s position."

