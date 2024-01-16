Racing leaders pledge to lobby MPs to attend crucial affordability debate in Commons next month

British racing’s leaders will be “working to mobilise MPs” to attend a crucial debate on affordability checks next month to ensure the “views of British racing and those who bet on the sport are properly represented”.

On Monday, politicians offered their advocacy for a debate that has been scheduled for February 26 in response to a petition titled ‘Stop the implementation of betting affordability/financial risk checks’ reaching 100,000 signatures from the public.

Laurence Robertson, Conservative MP for Tewkesbury, where Cheltenham racecourse is located, and Matt Hancock, independent MP for West Suffolk, which includes Newmarket, threw their support behind the debate, with Hancock calling it “another important step forwards in the fight against the introduction of these damaging, counterproductive and invasive financial checks”.

The planned debate follows on from one brought up by Hancock in October on the future of horseracing, in which a number of MPs spoke in support of British racing and highlighted the issues being faced by the sport as a result of affordability checks being imposed on bettors.

In a blog detailing the organisation's work on the Gambling Review, Jack Barton, the BHA’s policy and advocacy manager, wrote that the importance of the debate would be stressed to MPs by racing’s leaders over the coming weeks.

Barton wrote: “The BHA and other racing stakeholders will be working to mobilise MPs to ensure that the views of British racing and those who bet on the sport are properly represented within the debate.

“The BHA will continue to be at the forefront of highlighting the need for gambling legislation to support rather than hinder the British racing industry, while also striking the correct balance between consumer freedom and protection.”

Punters who signed the petition have been encouraged to write to their MPs by the Horseracing Bettors Forum, the body representing the interests of gamblers in British horseracing, with a template letter published on its website.

Nevin Truesdale: Jockey Club chief executive launched the petition

The success of the petition, which was launched by Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale, in gathering public support and prompting a parliamentary debate was praised by Michael Dugher, the chief executive of the Betting and Gaming Council, an industry body representing the majority of bookmakers.

He said: “The Jockey Club is to be congratulated for helping to secure this important parliamentary debate. Nevin Truesdale and his team have injected a much-needed dose of common sense. Too often, the debate around gambling has been dominated by a handful of out-of-touch anti-gambling prohibitionists whose enthusiasm for draconian changes would wreck great British sports like racing.

“Ministers promised parliament that checks would be frictionless. They now need to honour that commitment. The overwhelming majority bet perfectly safely and responsibly, and it is crucial no check is introduced which risks driving these punters to the unsafe, unregulated black market online. We continue to work closely with the Gambling Commission and believe there should be a proper pilot before any permanent changes are introduced.”

