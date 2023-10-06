Punters have one final chance to take part in crucial Right To Bet online survey on affordability checks

Racing punters have one final chance this weekend to provide their views on the implementation of affordability checks as the Right To Bet online survey closes on Monday.

Last month, the BHA teamed up with racing media outlets to launch a major questionnaire for punters to complete before the end of the Gambling Commission’s consultation.

The BHA, Racing Post, At The Races and Racing TV combined to create the survey, with a 26-question poll based on the Gambling Commission's proposals for affordability checks.

Complete the survey HERE

The commission's consultation on the future shape of affordability checks ends on October 18, with punters also able to share views via the Gambling Commission's website.

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr said: "This survey will help inform racing's submission to the Gambling Commission consultation and the more people who respond, the greater weight it will carry.

"The proposals under scrutiny will have a major impact on how people bet and a very significant knock-on impact on racing, so it's vital that those who will be affected by that have their voice heard on this important topic."

The survey will provide British racing with quantifiable evidence of racing punters' views to inform the sport's overall response to the consultation, it takes between five and ten minutes to complete.

The Racing Post has been inundated with emails and letters from readers regarding affordability checks and the new proposals for financial risk checks, which involve checking that customers who hit certain spend thresholds can afford their betting.

There is huge concern within the racing industry that proposed affordability checks on punters as set out in the gambling review white paper will further drive bettors away from the sport and have a greater impact on the sport's funding than is outlined in the Uk government's white paper.

Or to complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: what has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

