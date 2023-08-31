'Punters have been underrepresented' - affordability checks need to be two-way conversation says head of bettors' organisation

The Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF) will tell sports minister Stuart Andrew that punters cannot be left out of the conversation over the threat of intrusive affordability checks housed in measures that could form part of new gambling regulation.

Increasing the voice of punters and detailing more thoroughly their experiences with affordability checks are set to be the key areas of focus for the HBF when its members meet Andrew for the first time next week.

HBF chair Sean Trivass said on Thursday that too often the people placing bets and being subjected to the intrusive financial risk interventions are being overlooked when discussions are taking place on gambling policy.

“We hope and want it to be a two-way conversation on Wednesday,” Trivass said. “We’d be naive to think that the minister is going to have direct answers to questions he’s just been presented with, so it’s going to be more of a case of introducing ourselves and putting across the experiences and challenges that punters are having.

“Punters have, so far, been underrepresented in the conversations and negotiations that have taken place. We want to make sure that it’s blissful naivety to have this going on and leave those who are going to be affected by it most out of the conversation.”

The meeting between the HBF, an organisation created by the BHA in 2015 to represent the interests of those betting on British racing, and Andrew comes at a crucial point in the government’s review of the 2005 Gambling Act, with a Gambling Commission consultation taking place on measures that could be included in the final regulations.

These include punters being subjected to background financial checks after a net loss of £125 over a rolling 30-day period, with enhanced intervention coming after a loss of £1,000 within 24 hours or £2,000 in 90 days. While it has been stated the checks would be frictionless, doubts have been raised as to how likely this will be and that a significantly larger portion of punters would be required to disclose personal information, such as bank statements, to continue betting.

Moreover, it has also been proposed that winnings from as little as seven days prior could be discounted when calculating a loss, meaning punters could be told to prove they can afford to bet despite being in credit from their gambling. Alongside its own questions and experiences, the HBF will be presenting the findings of an online survey of punters with the intention of providing as much detail as possible about the worries and concerns gamblers have.

Sean Trivass: "We want it to be a two-way conversation on Wednesday" Credit: Horseracing Bettors Forum

“We want to be able to provide the minister with the facts – that x per cent of people have had accounts closed, x per cent have been restricted, x per cent have bet on the black market, or are going to, x per cent have stopped betting entirely,” Trivass said.

“We intend to, and should be, going in to be friendly and we want to be able to make the most of the time the minister is giving us. We’ll take our bullet points and we’ll hope to be invited back in the future as a result of what we’re able to discuss and put across next week.”

He added: “The knock-on effect is something we’re keen to flag – someone has to voice this and we know we are the ones to do so. We can put across how these questions remain unanswered and see what comes of it.”

The unintended consequences of the proposed regulations are already being felt, according to former bookmaker Sean Graham. A regular punter and owner, Graham said the demands on bettors to provide personal information were too great and were turning people away from betting, or towards the unregulated black market.

“The way I look at it is that gambling is like everything – if people do it in moderation and in a controlled way it’s just like any other pastime,” he said. “I could go to a restaurant tonight, be given the wine list and order a £100 bottle of wine without any hesitation from anyone – no one would ask if I could afford it or should be having it.

“However, for some reason the people behind this in government and the Gambling Commission are seeking to destroy an industry. The intentions these people have are good, but the whole point about it is it is being done without them realising the damage they are doing on an everyday basis. It’s way and above what’s necessary – people will go to the black market and once they go they won't come back.

“That’s what I find frustrating as gambling is being treated differently to everything else. I don’t think it’s been properly thought through and it can’t have been because everyone says the same.”

The HBF survey can be accessed via the organisation's Twitter page: twitter.com/HbfBritain.

To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details

Read these next:

Labour peer hits out at 'pathetic' Gambling Commission proposals over affordability

'Who the hell came up with this idea in the first place? It must be a small minority who don't like gambling'

'Having a bet is part of ownership and it has just got more and more difficult'

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content