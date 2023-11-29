Paul Nicholls and Sir Mark Prescott delighted as petition passes 100,000 - but HBF warns 'fight doesn't stop here'

Sir Mark Prescott and Paul Nicholls joined a chorus of British racing's participants and politicians in welcoming the news that the petition against affordability checks had passed 100,000 signatures.

The petition, which called on the government to abandon its plans to implement the controversial checks, will be considered for debate in parliament after reaching the milestone on Tuesday evening.

"The more airing this issue gets, the more chance you've got of ordinary people understanding this is a case of well-intentioned people meddling in what they don't understand," said Prescott.

Industry estimates put the potential lost revenue to racing due to affordability checks at around £250 million over the next five years, and the checks have been met with widespread opposition.

"Racing is a major employer and contributor to the economy but its finances have already been impacted by these checks," said Nicholls. "We needed to make our voices heard and the petition shows just how important this issue is to the future of our industry. Hopefully the government will take notice of the level of opposition to affordability checks and this will be debated in parliament."

Their views were echoed by the National Trainers Federation (NTF), which said: "We're pleased to see more than 100,000 people feel strongly enough about these proposals to sign the petition. As well as considering the specific issues that this will cause British racing and all those who depend on it for their livelihoods, we hope that a debate in parliament will see some reflection on the right of government to restrict what people can do with their own money."

Conor McGinn MP, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Racing and Bloodstock, wrote to Cat Smith MP, chair of the Petitions Committee, on Wednesday to request that the subject of affordability checks is considered for debate at the "earliest opportunity" given it relates to a "matter of great urgency" for British racing.

Matt Hancock, whose West Suffolk constituency contains Newmarket, said: "Reaching 100,000 signatures is an important step forwards in the fight against these damaging and counterproductive so-called affordability checks, but this battle is by no means over.

"I have long supported action to tackle problem gambling but what's going on drives people to the black market, won't protect people, and will do untold damage to Newmarket and the racing industry. We need to make sure the Gambling Commission supports gambling that people enjoy while also effectively tackling problem gambling, rather than driving people into the darker regions of the internet where they can get away from any regulation whatsoever."

The government gave a response to the petition when it reached 10,000 signatures, saying it remained committed to "proportionate, frictionless" checks on bettors. Along with the Gambling Commission, it said it recognised concerns over the proposed system of what it describes as "financial risk checks".

"The fact the petition has passed the 100,000 barrier should be a wake-up call for the Gambling Commission and the government," said Conservative MP Philip Davies. "The proposed affordability checks are disproportionate and won't be effective in solving the issue of problem gambling, but will damage the racing industry hugely and impact massively on people who enjoy betting but don't have a problem. I hope the scale of the opposition as shown by the petition will be heeded."

Punters have previously had their say on the checks through a consultation on 'Financial risk checks for bettors', conducted by the Gambling Commission, and a Right to Bet survey . More than half of the 14,000 racing bettors who completed the survey said they would be prepared to walk away from the sport completely or reduce their involvement rather than provide personal financial information.

"This is a really significant milestone, but it's only the first step and we've got a long way to go," said George Ryley, deputy chair of the Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF). "It's important people continue to sign the petition to show the strength of support for changes to the proposed checks. The fight doesn't stop here.

"The message from our members has been resoundingly against the checks because of the impact they have on individuals, but also the damage they will cause to the sport we all enjoy. As a group, the HBF understands problem gamblers need to be protected but we don't believe these checks, and certainly the levels they are set at, are appropriate – there are better ways of doing it."

Read more:

'The government has been left in no doubt' - racing leaders call for opposition to affordability checks to be heeded

Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.