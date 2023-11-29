Jockey Club chief: 'crucial' that parliament debates affordability checks after petition hits key milestone

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale has said it is "crucial" parliament debates affordability checks after the petition calling for their implementation to be stopped passed 100,000 signatures on Tuesday evening.

Parliament will now consider the subject for debate, with British racing having estimated the checks could cost the industry £250 million in revenues over the next five years if the controversial proposals are introduced.

The petition was launched on behalf of racing and its customers and registered in the name of Truesdale. It called on the government to abandon its implementation of the checks, describing them as "inappropriate and discriminatory".

Reacting to the news the petition had reached its target figure, Truesdale said: "The racing industry and its many supporters have demonstrated the level of concern about the proposed affordability checks by helping this petition reach 100,000 signatures.

"The government has been left in no doubt about the strength of opposition to these intrusive and potentially discriminatory checks with a knock-on effect to racing's financial ecosystem and the 88,000 jobs which depend upon it. It is therefore crucial that we now secure a debate in parliament so that the vitally important issue of problem gambling and how best to address it in the digital age can be discussed properly."

Leading trainer Sir Mark Prescott has been a vocal supporter of the petition, having highlighted the danger the checks posed to British racing's finances. "It's a great relief to reach 100,000 signatures and well done everybody," Prescott said on Wednesday.

Sir Mark Prescott: "It's a great relief – well done everybody" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The more airing this issue gets, the more chance you've got of ordinary people understanding it's a case of well-intentioned people muddling in what they don't understand."

The government gave a response to the petition when it reached 10,000 signatures, saying it remained committed to "proportionate, frictionless" checks on bettors.

However, it did say that it, along with the Gambling Commission, recognised concerns over the proposed system of what it describes as "financial risk checks" and said it had "challenged operators to be more transparent with punters in the interim" over the checks that have already been put in place.

Read these next:

British government's affordability checks plan rejected by racing's participants and fans after petition passes 100,000 signatures

Affordability checks have wreaked havoc - the government must now show it is listening to your concerns

British racing warned prize-money may fall in 2024 as affordability checks head 'triple whammy' of financial blows

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.