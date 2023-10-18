Gambling review
Gambling Commission consultation: your last chance to reply
To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, which closes today, please follow the instructions below. This is the last chance to have your say.
Affordability checks: have your say
- To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.
- The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?
- Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.
Published on 18 October 2023Last updated 10:30, 18 October 2023
