Former BHA chief executive Nick Rust to chair new advisory group to the Gambling Commission

Former BHA chief executive Nick Rust has been named as the chair of the Gambling Commission's new Industry Forum, a body set up to share industry views with its regulator.

The commission has been criticised for an apparent lack of industry expertise among its ranks, most recently last week when seven new commissioners were appointed to the regulator, none of whom had any background in gambling.

Rust stepped down at British racing's governing body at the end of 2020 following six years at the helm.

He had previously had more than 25 years' experience in the betting industry with Sky Bet, Gala Coral and Ladbrokes, where he had been managing director for retail before joining the BHA.

Since leaving the BHA he has taken the role of chair of the Starting Price Regulatory Commission and is a non-executive director of Redcar racecourse.

In a recent speech to a gambling industry conference, Rust was critical of a "limited" understanding of betting at the commission which had encouraged the use of the "blunt instrument" of affordability checks, as well as the "complacency" the regulator had shown about the threat of the black market.

He will take up his position at the Industry Forum this month for a two-year term.

Gambling Commission chair Marcus Boyle said he was delighted that Rust had been appointed to the new position.

Boyle added: "Nick's extensive knowledge of the gambling sector makes him a valuable asset, and I'm confident he will work with us to create a productive and insightful Industry Forum."

The creation of the Industry Forum was revealed in September. According to the commission it will have ten members "representative of the wide range of gambling sectors" who will share industry views on the regulator's plans and service to the industry and consumers.

Punters and the racing industry are being called on to sign a petition calling on the government to stop the implementation of affordability checks. You can sign the petition here .



