Conservative MP adds to calls for petitions committee to agree to parliamentary debate on affordability checks

Conservative MP Laurence Robertson has called for the subject of affordability checks to be debated in parliament following news the petition calling for their implementation to be stopped had reached 100,000 signatures on Tuesday.

Parliamentary e-petitions which hit that trigger are considered for debate in Westminster Hall, and British racing's leaders hope the issue of the controversial checks will be discussed in the new year.

The petition, which was launched on behalf of racing and its customers, called on the government to abandon its implementation of the checks, which it has been estimated could cost the sport £250 million in revenues over the next five years, describing them as "inappropriate and discriminatory".

Robertson, whose Tewkesbury constituency includes Cheltenham racecourse, said he had signed the petition and that he thought the checks were "the wrong thing to do from a political point of view but also from a racing and betting point of view".

He added: "It's quite an achievement to get 100,000 signatures. Racing is the second most popular sport but it's a relatively small community so to get that many means there's obviously a strong feeling about it.

"I think the petitions committee should really listen to this and have a debate, and again see what we can do. I want the government to listen a bit more to the points we're making. I'm not surprised we got over the threshold but pleased we have, let's try to use it."

The proposals for affordability checks were contained in the government's gambling white paper published in April following a lengthy review. They were subsequently part of a Gambling Commission consultation which closed in October. The regulator has said it hopes to report back on the consultation in the new year.

Laurence Robertson: "It's quite an achievement" Credit: Nicholas Jones

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said its proposals are intended to streamline the current regime of ad hoc affordability checks introduced by bookmakers in anticipation of the gambling review.

In response to the petition reaching 100,000 signatures, a DCMS spokesperson said: "Horseracing is an integral part of British sporting culture and heritage, and we're committed to a sustainable future for the sport. This is why we have committed to reviewing the horse race betting levy.

"But it's important that we also take steps to minimise the risk of gambling-related harm. As outlined in our gambling white paper, we're introducing light-touch, frictionless checks to protect people from potentially life-changing losses. Working closely with industry this will replace the current onerous system."

The petition had reached 102,150 signatures by Thursday afternoon.

