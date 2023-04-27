Concerns raised amid uncertainty over impact of white paper on majority of punters
The government's gambling white paper is targeted at protecting the vulnerable and preventing them coming to harm but its impact on the vast majority of punters who enjoy their hobby safely is not easy to predict.
Racing Post readers have contacted the newspaper in their droves to complain about the intrusive nature of the affordability checks they are already being subjected to by operators requiring them to provide financial details such as bank statements.
The white paper is at pains to point out that around 80 per cent of punters will not undergo checks and that those who do will be subject to background or 'frictionless' checks. Further information would only be asked for as a "last resort".
