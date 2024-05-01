Affordability checks in summary: what is being implemented and what it means for bettors and racing

The government's white paper, published last April, proposed two tiers of affordability checks on bettors, one looking at 'financial vulnerability' and the other described as 'enhanced checks'. Following the publication of the Gambling Commission's consultation on these proposals, here is what we now know about how these checks will operate and what they will mean for bettors and racing.

Financial vulnerability checks

What the white paper said: Light touch checks would assess publicly available information, such as bankruptcies and country court judgements, and be triggered at spend of £125 a month or £500 in a year.

What will be introduced: Light touch checks will be triggered at a slightly higher level of £150 a month, but will be initially introduced at £500 a month from August 30, before being reduced to £150 on February 28. The checks will not consider details such as postcode or job title, as was previously proposed. The annual threshold has been removed. The threshold calculation has also been changed from net spend to net deposits (deposits minus withdrawals) over a rolling 30-day period.

What it means for bettors and racing: For those without bankruptcies or other signs of 'financial vulnerability' such as unpaid debts, these checks should take place invisibly. Some bookmakers already run similar background checks.

Enhanced checks

What the white paper said: Enhanced checks, which consider an individual's financial circumstances and ability to afford their betting, would be triggered at a net spend of £1,000 within 24 hours and £2,000 within 90 days. The checks would mostly be 'frictionless' and utilise credit reference data, but open banking or manual checks would be required in a minority of cases.

What will be introduced: A pilot scheme will test the proposed 'frictionless' method of conducting checks and determine the exact thresholds assessments will be conducted at. The pilot will run for six months from August through to March 2025 but will not affect customers during that period.

The pilot will see bookmakers trialling the use of 'financial risk assessments', created by credit reference agencies, which will provide a risk score to bookmakers based on the data they hold. Bank account details and salaries will not be shared with bookmakers, and the Gambling Commission says the checks will not affect credit ratings.

While the pilot is being conducted and its findings considered, a new interim industry code on checks has been agreed, under which financial documents should not be required to prove affordability before net annual deposits of £25,000.

What it means for bettors and racing: Until the pilot scheme is completed and a route forward is outlined, uncertainty reigns. The pilot will test the long-promised frictionless checks, but the longer term outlook will depend entirely on the efficacy of the proposed method, the degree to which it provides satisfactory information without unduly inconveniencing customers, and what proportion of customers end up having to go through more invasive checks regardless.

The new interim code, which will apply until the pilot concludes and a permanent approach applied, offers some clarity, but unless an additional agreement on anti-money laundering checks, which trigger at lower levels of activity, is also agreed then significant numbers of bettors will continue to receive requests for source of funds documentation. As such, the impact of both interim checks – which apply now – or enhanced checks – which should apply from some point in 2025 – on bettors and racing remains unclear at this stage.

