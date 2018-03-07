Racing Post Home
Cheltenham 2018 SEVEN BARROWS GALLERY

Galaxy of stars: Edward Whitaker catches up with some of Nicky Henderson's aces

Altior takes in his surroundings at Nicky Henderson’s
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
First lot walk through the trees at the top of the gallops
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Altior and his groom Dastagir Hussain Mohammed share a quiet moment
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Might Bite out for a morning stretch
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Groom Dastagir Hussain Mohammed and assistant trainer Toby Lawes with Champion Chase favourite Altior
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

