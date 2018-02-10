Full programme for a Super Saturday of action as Uttoxeter passes inspection

It could be a highly informative afternoon for Cheltenham Festival pointers, as we welcome back two stars at Newbury.

Altior is back in action in the Betfair Exchange Chase, better known as the Game Spirit Chase, where he puts his Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase credentials on the line.

In the Denman Chase, Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup third Native River reappears. A big win from him could result in him topping the market for the festival highlight by the end of the day.

Throw in the Betfair Hurdle, with the Cinderella story attached to leading fancy Irish Roe, a cracking Listed bumper, the Betway Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick, a couple of interesting class 2 handicaps at Lingfield and Wolverhampton, plus the Listed Opera Hat Mares Chase at Naas and there is a feast of action.

If you are greedy (and you are allowed to be) there is also top-quality football and the second round of the Six Nations.

Going report

Newbury (first race 1.15pm)

Soft, good to soft in places

Lingfield - 1.10

Standard

Uttoxeter - 1.20

Heavy, soft in places on hurdles course

Warwick - 1.30

Soft, good to soft in places (GoingStick 6.5 Chase, 6.2 Hurdle at 7am on Friday)

Naas - 1.35

Heavy

Wolverhampton - 5.45

Standard

Market movers

3.15 Warwick

Cogry 10-1 (from 12)

3.30 Lingfield

Fearsome 9-2 (from 6)

4.10 Newbury

Ibis Du Rheu 8-1 (from 10)

What to back

Ed Quigley, Longshot to his followers, has two tips for you at Newbury on Saturday...

What to read

Read the fascinating story behind leading Betfair Hurdle contender Irish Roe, the €2,000 mare owned and trained by a farming couple from Yorkshire (Members' Club).

St Leger hero Harbour Law will not be back racing until the end of the year, but trainer Laura Mongan is excited about his prospects.

And there was sad news from trainer Anthony Honeyball, who revealed his stable star Fountains Windfall died in a freak incident.

What to watch

It is Saturday so our experts have been assessing the action in the Racing Postcast. Get all their best advice here...

And champion trainer Nicky Henderson is the latest racing personality to take part in our Masterminded series. See what he has to say on a variety of subjects here...

The best of Racing Post Sport

A huge weekend of sport starts with the north London derby. Our football experts unearth the best bets for the action at Wembley.

It is round two of the Six Nations and Graham Woods is predicting a hard-fought contest between Wales and England at Twickenham.

Final thought

After the excitement of the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend it is a shame to see such small fields for the big races today. Fingers crossed we see some top-class performances at Newbury and Warwick.

