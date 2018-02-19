Fry hoping Unowhatimeanharry can peak for the one day that truly matters

What a difference a year makes. This time last year everything was perfect in Unowhatimeanharry's world. He had won the Long Distance Hurdle, the Long Walk and the Cleeve and was odds-on for the Stayers' crown, in which he ultimately finished a gutsy third.

While everything went right last year, this time around it has been stormy sailing. Unowhatimeanharry beat Thistlecrack in the Long Distance Hurdle but had no answer to Beer Goggles, before finishing a distant third to Sam Spinner in the Long Walk at Ascot.

Two defeats forced Fry to re-evaluate, skip the Cleeve and do everything within his power to try and make sure that a very different run-up yielded a different result in the Stayers' Hurdle, for which the horse is a best-priced 14-1 shot.

Asked if he would be happy, going into Cheltenham, for this season to continue to be the exact opposite of last, Fry said: "Absolutely!

"Look, we're under no illusions, he's a ten-year-old now so he's got some task on his hands, but we're looking forward to the challenge."

Unowhatimeanharry: downed Nichols Canyon at Punchestown last year after finishing third at Cheltenham

Fry had planned to follow the same path as last season but he has since thrown those ideas out of the window to accommodate his horse.

"It's all systems go from now, he just has to go through the paces at home," Fry said. "He wasn't at his best last time and so we decided to use the time to try and get him back to peak on the day."

Fry believes a peak Unowhatimeanharry, even at the age of ten, could pick up the only prize he left behind last year. "He's got to improve, we know that, but he was the odds-on favourite this time last year and there's no obvious candidate this time," he said.

"Sam Spinner won well at Ascot but it's not cut and dried, any horse lining up will fancy their chances and hopefully we'll be one of those."

'He'll run in the Arkle no question'

Fry is not the only former Paul Nicholls assistant hoping his stable star can put a bad run behind him.

Dan Skelton's North Hill Harvey is twice a winner over the Racing Post Arkle course and distance this season, including a victory over Sceau Royal and an 18-length success in a Grade 2.

However, he was a distant 39-length third of four behind Saint Calvados at Warwick earlier this month and his stumped trainer has decided to simply put a line through that run.

Skelton said: "He's fine. I don't know why he ran like that. I'm not going to pretend I know, it's completely beaten me. He'll run in the Arkle no question."

