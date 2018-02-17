Frost to cover all 15 Jockey Club racecourses – including Derby meeting

There can’t be a racing fan in the country who hasn’t been bowled over by the enthusiasm of jockey-on-the-up Bryony Frost this season, and that zest for the sport has earned the 22-year-old a role as the first group-wide ambassador for Jockey Club Racecourses.

The Grade 1 winner recently became the face of her local track Exeter, but will now work with the organisation to promote British racing at all of its 15 tracks – including through social media channels, media work, personal appearances and a blog.

“As everyone knows I love talking about our sport and trying to get new people interested in it,” said Frost. “Horses and racing have been the biggest part of my life since I was tiny and I know that the future of racing is just as important to Jockey Club Racecourses as it is to me and my family.”

Big bid for Bunyan

Darren Bunyan has little doubt that Hit The Bid, who carried

top-weight to land a valuable handicap at Meydan just over a week ago, has the makings of becoming a Group 1 horse.

In just his fifth season as a trainer, Bunyan will be hoping that Hit The Bid can continue to advertise the stable in Dubai before developing into a Group 1 horse in Europe this season.

Hit The Bid (nearside): thriving in Dubai following Group 2 win

He said: “All going well, the plan is for him to run in a Group 2 sprint at Meydan next Thursday and to run again in the big Group 1 sprint on World Cup Night out there. He loves the sun on his back and he’s thriving.”

He added: “We genuinely believe that he’s a Group 1 horse and we have mapped out a plan for him when he comes home. The King’s Stand at Royal Ascot, the Nunthorpe at York and the Flying Five at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend are top of our list.”

Career switch

Former jockey Charlotte Mitchell has a new role as thoroughbred nutritionist for the east of the UK with Spillers.

Mitchell, who rode 50 winners in Britain and the UAE and graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Equine Science before taking out a licence, said: “It is extremely exciting to be joining such a sought-after feed company, which has exceptionally strong team members and high-class scientific research. I can’t wait to start helping trainers and studs with their nutrition needs.”

