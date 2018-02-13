Clonmel cancels Thursday's meeting following overnight rain

Course officials at Clonmel were forced to cancel Thursday's meeting following further rain on Tuesday night.

The track was declared unraceable after an additional 6mm of rainfall prior to inspecting the course on Wednesday morning. The meeting was set to include the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle.

Early Morning staying on these shores this weekend

Harry Dunlop is thinking about having a satellite stable in France this summer but is not starting the year with a first runner at Cagnes-sur-Mer on Saturday.

The Lambourn trainer ruled out sending Early Morning to the south of France after the seven-year-old was entered in the fast-track qualifier that is the Prix Saonois there this weekend.

"It's a long way to go compared to Chantilly and Deauville so we're staying at home and running at Lingfield on Saturday," said Dunlop, who has enjoyed plenty of success with his runners in France.

Early Morning, third in a Listed race at Deauville before Christmas, is set to carry top weight in the 6f Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

Dunlop is preparing Robin Of Navan for another tilt at the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan in May after the five-year-old was second to Cloth Of Stars, whom he had beaten the year before to win the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Dunlop added: "I'm looking at the possibility of having a satellite yard in France in the summer with five two-year-olds and the older horses to run there, but I'm not sure whether it will be at Maisons-Laffitte - it depends on its future."

There has been a closure cloud having over Maisons-Laffitte, along with fellow Paris track Saint-Cloud, with France Galop believing one might have to shut for economic reasons.

Additional Race at Dundalk on March 9

Horse Racing Ireland has added a maiden race for three-year-olds and upwards over six furlongs to Dundalk’s Friday night fixture on March 9 at the request of the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association.

This race will close for entries along with the rest of the Dundalk meeting on Monday, March 5 with declarations to be made at 10am at the 24-hour stage.