Former champion jump jockey Ron Barry is among those celebrating
Ron Barry 75
Champion jump jockey 1972-73 & 1973-74
Didier Guillemin 53
Trainer of Tin Horse & The Right Man
John Wilson 62
Trainer of Harry Hastings & Young Driver
Eimear Mulhern 53
Chairman of Goffs
Geordie Ramshaw 80
Rider of Irish Imp & Blarney Beacon
Neil Gwilliams 49
Rider of Greenwich Papillon & Langtry Lady
Delphine Santiago 39
Champion apprentice in France 1996
Craig Wylie 48
Travelling head lad to David Pipe
John Gardiner 72
Joint-owner of Moyns Park Stud
Harry Demetriou 74
Owner of Whitstead & Obraztsovy
John Ross 66
Trainer of King Corrie & Go Greeley
Alfredo Marquez 70
Trainer of Tali’sluckybusride & Irguns Angel
Gordon Edwards 61
Owner-trainer of Chickabiddy
Donald Fairgrieve 80
Former Selkirk trainer
Annie Cooke 45
Rider of Bollin Nellie & Rationale
Kylie Manser 34
Rider of Mine Behind
Ian Martin 83
Chairman of William Hill 1999-2004