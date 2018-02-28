Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Former champion jump jockey Ron Barry is among those celebrating

Ron Barry: the dual champion is 75
Ron Barry: the dual champion is 75
John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1

Ron Barry 75
Champion jump jockey 1972-73 & 1973-74

Didier Guillemin 53
Trainer of Tin Horse & The Right Man

John Wilson 62
Trainer of Harry Hastings & Young Driver

Eimear Mulhern 53
Chairman of Goffs

Geordie Ramshaw 80
Rider of Irish Imp & Blarney Beacon

Neil Gwilliams 49
Rider of Greenwich Papillon & Langtry Lady

Delphine Santiago 39
Champion apprentice in France 1996

Craig Wylie 48
Travelling head lad to David Pipe

John Gardiner 72
Joint-owner of Moyns Park Stud

Harry Demetriou 74
Owner of Whitstead & Obraztsovy

John Ross 66
Trainer of King Corrie & Go Greeley

Alfredo Marquez 70
Trainer of Tali’sluckybusride & Irguns Angel

Gordon Edwards 61
Owner-trainer of Chickabiddy

Donald Fairgrieve 80
Former Selkirk trainer

Annie Cooke 45
Rider of Bollin Nellie & Rationale

Kylie Manser 34
Rider of Mine Behind

Ian Martin 83
Chairman of William Hill 1999-2004

