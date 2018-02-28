Former champion jump jockey Ron Barry is among those celebrating

Ron Barry 75

Champion jump jockey 1972-73 & 1973-74



Didier Guillemin 53

Trainer of Tin Horse & The Right Man



John Wilson 62

Trainer of Harry Hastings & Young Driver



Eimear Mulhern 53

Chairman of Goffs



Geordie Ramshaw 80

Rider of Irish Imp & Blarney Beacon



Neil Gwilliams 49

Rider of Greenwich Papillon & Langtry Lady



Delphine Santiago 39

Champion apprentice in France 1996



Craig Wylie 48

Travelling head lad to David Pipe



John Gardiner 72

Joint-owner of Moyns Park Stud



Harry Demetriou 74

Owner of Whitstead & Obraztsovy



John Ross 66

Trainer of King Corrie & Go Greeley



Alfredo Marquez 70

Trainer of Tali’sluckybusride & Irguns Angel



Gordon Edwards 61

Owner-trainer of Chickabiddy



Donald Fairgrieve 80

Former Selkirk trainer



Annie Cooke 45

Rider of Bollin Nellie & Rationale



Kylie Manser 34

Rider of Mine Behind



Ian Martin 83

Chairman of William Hill 1999-2004