Football pundit Gary Neville is among those celebrating on Sunday

Dean Gallagher 49

Rider of Couldnt Be Better & Hors La Loi



Maurice Barnes 67

Cumbria trainer



Grant Pritchard-Gordon 67

Managing director of Badgers Bloodstock



Peter Burrell 55

Frankie Dettori’s business manager



Dave Cotey 70

Trainer of Lady Shari & Mine That Bird



Corey Fraser 41

Champion apprentice in Canada 2004



Elsie Mitchell 68

Breeder of Rooster Booster



Alan Parker 68

Owner of Yahoo & Multum In Parvo



Peter Vegso 74

Owner-breeder of Go Between & Unrivaled Belle



Chris Scott 72

Joint-owner of Piccolo & Indian Maiden



Heather Slade 73

Joint-owner of Unfurled



Tony Crean 81

Co-owner of Brave Inca



Sarah Dawson 42

County Down trainer



Richard Brooks 49

Racing & bloodstock solicitor



James Osborne 72

Director of Fitzdares



Gary Neville 43

Owner with Donald McCain