News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Football pundit Gary Neville is among those celebrating on Sunday

Gary Neville: Football pundit and owner is 43
Dean Gallagher 49 
Rider of Couldnt Be Better & Hors La Loi

Maurice Barnes 67 
Cumbria trainer

Grant Pritchard-Gordon 67 
Managing director of Badgers Bloodstock

Peter Burrell 55 
Frankie Dettori’s business manager

Dave Cotey 70 
Trainer of Lady Shari & Mine That Bird

Corey Fraser 41 
Champion apprentice in Canada 2004

Elsie Mitchell 68 
Breeder of Rooster Booster

Alan Parker 68 
Owner of Yahoo & Multum In Parvo

Peter Vegso 74 
Owner-breeder of Go Between & Unrivaled Belle

Chris Scott 72 
Joint-owner of Piccolo & Indian Maiden

Heather Slade 73 
Joint-owner of Unfurled

Tony Crean 81 
Co-owner of Brave Inca

Sarah Dawson 42 
County Down trainer

Richard Brooks 49 
Racing & bloodstock solicitor

James Osborne 72 
Director of Fitzdares

Gary Neville 43 
Owner with Donald McCain

