Young riders Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris join Vincent Ho in Team Hong Kong's squad for 25th Shergar Cup

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Young riders Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris will join Vincent Ho as Team Hong Kong's representatives in this year's Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday, August 8.

The Shergar Cup is a unique event in which riders compete in their team's silks, with points awarded to the first five horses home in each race to determine the winning team, while the Silver Saddle goes to the jockey who accumulates the most individual points.

It will be Ho's second appearance in the competition, and he will captain the team having previously helped the Rest of the World team to victory in 2019, when he rode his first Ascot winner aboard Power Of Darkness in the Shergar Cup Mile.

The 36-year-old, who has ridden 646 winners in Hong Kong and partnered Golden Sixty to all ten of his Group 1 victories, said: "It's definitely a privilege to represent Team Hong Kong. It's the first time Team Hong Kong has participated in the Shergar Cup; we'll definitely do our best to represent Hong Kong.

"I had a really great experience at Ascot. It's definitely one of the best racecourses in the world."

Jerry Chau: up-and-coming rider who was a star apprentice Credit: Orlando Foo

Chau is fifth in the Hong Kong jockeys' championship. The 26-year-old's first full season in Hong Kong saw him record 58 winners – the most by an apprentice in Hong Kong racing history.

He said: "I really want to thank the Hong Kong Jockey Club for the amazing opportunity. It's a privilege for me to represent Team Hong Kong and I will do my absolute best."

Tenability (Delphine Santiago) won the Shergar Cup Classic last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

South African jockey Luke Ferraris grew up in Hong Kong while his father, David, trained in the city and handled Group 1 stars including Vengeance Of Rain.

After returning to South Africa in 2017, Ferraris served his apprenticeship under his grandfather, Ormond, who trained approximately 2,600 winners, before winning the country's Triple Crown in 2021 with Malmoos and returning to Hong Kong, where he has ridden 164 winners, including 34 this season.

He said: “It’s a big privilege to be part of the Hong Kong team and an honour. It’s a well-covered event that should be really interesting this year. I think there’s some good riders going, and to ride at Ascot is a big feat in itself – it looks like a lovely track. Hopefully, we can pull some nice horses and make Hong Kong proud.”

The 25th Shergar Cup will be run under the World Pool banner for the first time.

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