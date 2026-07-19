Yorkshire Oaks and Glorious Goodwood market moves among Saturday's ante-post changes to note

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With plenty of competitive action across Britain and Ireland on Saturday, several notable winners caught the eye of bookmakers, and we've picked out the ante-post movers to note.

Johanna Walsh - Yorkshire Oaks: 5-1 (from 12)

Johanna Walsh produced the most impressive performance of the day when charging to a four-length success in the Group 1 Irish Oaks at the Curragh for Joseph O'Brien.

The daughter of Sea The Stars had previously finished a head second in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot but improved on that effort with a dominant display, powering clear to land her first top-level success.

She holds an entry in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, for which bet365 cut her to 16-1 (from 25), but the Yorkshire Oaks looks a more likely target and Paddy Power made her 5-1 (from 12).

Moody - Yorkshire Oaks: 16-1 (from 33)

Moody strengthened her Yorkshire Oaks claims with a three-and-a-half-length success in the Group 3 Meadow Court Stakes for Paddy Twomey.

That made it four wins in a row for the filly and ensured she remained unbeaten in three starts for Twomey since joining from Andre Fabre.

She holds entries in the Ballyroan Stakes , Yorkshire Oaks , Ebor and Irish St Leger , with Paddy Power cutting her to 16-1 (from 33) for the Yorkshire Oaks and to 16-1 (from 20) for the Ebor.

Moody: halved in price for the Yorkshire Oaks after her tidy win Credit: Patrick McCann

Sondad - Coral Stewards' Cup: 12-1 (from 20)

Michael and David Easterby enjoyed a successful trip to Ireland as Sondad justified 9-2 favouritism at the Curragh under Joanna Mason, who recorded her first Irish winner.

The Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood is his sole entry as things stand and sponsors Coral cut him to 12-1 (from 20).

Cover Up - King George Qatar Stakes: 12-1 (from 25)

Cover Up landed his tenth career win in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes for Simon and Ed Crisford, prompting moves for two of his three entries.

Paddy Power cut him to 12-1 (from 25) for the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood and to 16-1 (from 25) for the Nunthorpe Stakes . He also holds an entry in the Group 1 Flying Five in September.

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