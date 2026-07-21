William Buick handed an eight-day suspension for careless riding

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Godolphin's retained rider William Buick was suspended for eight days for careless riding at Windsor on Monday evening.

An enquiry was held to consider interference in the final furlong of the 1m2f handicap involving the John and Thady Gosden-trained Sunshine Star, ridden by Buick, and Crystal Pier, the mount of Rossa Ryan.

It was found that Buick angled his mount left-handed in an attempt to continue his run through a gap, but he was not sufficiently clear of Ryan and Crystal Pier. As a result, Crystal Pier clipped heels with Sunshine Star and stumbled badly before finishing last.

Sunshine Star kept on to finish second behind the winner, Dream Camp.

Saffie Osborne, who partnered the third-placed Mythical Bird, was interviewed but was not found to have been involved in the incident.

Buick had earlier continued his hot streak when riding his 14th winner from 39 rides in the last fortnight on Castlemont for Charlie Appleby in the 1m2f maiden.

His ban will not affect his rides at Glorious Goodwood next week with the suspension running from August 3 to August 10.

That means he would miss the Shergar Cup if booked, although he is more often seen riding abroad at that time of the year. On the corresponding day 12 months ago, he rode Godolphin's Nations Pride to finish third in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga in the US.

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