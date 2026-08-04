'We've had the driest July on record in Britain, and there doesn’t seem to be any rain around' - key Newmarket gallop to close

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Jockey Club Estates in Newmarket has been forced to close the watered gallop for only the second time in its history to conserve water due to the dry spell in Britain.

The watering of the two Newmarket racecourses has taken priority over the training strip, which had already been shortened from nine to six furlongs a fortnight ago to save water.

East Anglia was under its latest amber weather warning restriction on Tuesday, when temperatures had already hit 30C by 10am in Newmarket, with a high of 33C.

The watered gallop closure mirrors that of 2022, when temperatures soared to 40C in the West Suffolk region. It means trainers will have to rely on the all-weather surfaces to exercise their strings, of which there are 14 miles of such facilities in the town, rather than grass gallops, which have not seen much rain since before Royal Ascot and are too firm to use.

Rob Achner, head of operations at Jockey Club Estates, said on Tuesday: "We aren’t adding any more water to the watered gallop as we need to conserve what we've got for the preparation of the racing surface on the racecourses.

"Trainers can use the watered gallop tomorrow if they want, but after that it will be closed."

The July course in Newmarket with the watered green grass and parched areas due to the lack of rain Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Jockey Club is servicing and irrigating both the July course, where there is a three-day meeting this weekend, and the Rowley Mile, where racing resumes on September 19.

Achner said: "The watered gallop was closed in 2022 for the same reason. We've had the driest July on record in Britain, and there doesn’t seem to be any rain in the short-term forecast. We had only four and a half millimetres in July as a whole across the town."

As for alternative arrangements, Achner said: "Andrew Morris, clerk of the course at Newmarket, will be making the July course available for gallopers, limited to Group 1 horses preparing for targets at York and elsewhere."

Jockey Club Estates, which manages 2,500 acres of land in Newmarket alone, is being vigilant against the threat of wildfires, such as the one that took hold on the Suffolk coast last weekend.

Achner added: "There's a concern over the possibility of wildfires. We've asked trainers to make sure neither they or their staff are smoking on the Heath. In case of emergency, we have all our water bowsers and water tankers at the ready should a wildfire break out."

Read more:

Multiple heatwaves cause partial closure of Newmarket's crucial watered gallop facility

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