'We were still favourite while the other horse was having his picture taken' - James Owen hits out at photo-finish process but won't appeal

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James Owen and the Gredley family have decided not to appeal against the outcome of a £100,000 handicap at Newmarket on Saturday in which their runner Magnetude was adjudged to have finished second in an agonising photo-finish, but the trainer expressed his dissatisfaction with how the incident played out.

Initially, the Newmarket trainer was going to challenge the result, in which his runner was denied by just a nose by Mythical Bay, but the 48-hour deadline has now passed for such actions.

There was a wait of more than five minutes on the July course to hear the result of the race, during which time Magnetude was favourite on the betting exchanges to be declared the winner.

Owen said on Monday: “I went back up and saw the photo in the judge’s box later on Saturday afternoon and it was a much clearer photo. The stewards and the public didn’t have that photo, but you could see the outline of the other horse and we were beaten one pixel.”

He added: “After discussing it with the owners, we won’t now be appealing the result but myself and connections were disappointed how it was all handled.”

James Owen: not now appealing Credit: Edward Whitaker

After at first studying the print given to the public, Owen then went into the stewards’ room to have a look at their photo and was at that time minded to appeal.

He said: “To start with, it could have been very embarrassing as they were taking photos in the winner’s enclosure before the result was known and it was also an ITV race. Also, we stayed out of the winner’s enclosure as we prefer to do until a result is known.”

Magnetude and Robert Havlin set out to make all the running in the seven-runner field and were battling back at the finish.

Owen said: “Initially when he went past the line I thought we were beat but the betting on the exchanges suggested otherwise. It took a long time to get the result and it takes them a few minutes to pull up and get back to the enclosure to start with.

“We were still favourite while the other horse was having his picture taken and then it switched around just 30 seconds before it was announced."

Going forward, Owen is hoping this episode can be used to make things better in the future.

He said: “The photos that the stewards and the public get to see need to be clearer. We are not sour grapes about it and we are pleased with how our horse ran. I feel lessons could be learned about how it was handled and there shouldn’t be three photos doing the rounds.”

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