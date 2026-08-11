Tommie Jakes honoured with new apprentice jockeys’ championship trophy

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Future winners of the apprentice jockeys’ championship will receive the Tommie Jakes Memorial Trophy in memory of the young rider who died aged 19 last October.

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) has named the trophy in tribute to Jakes, who won his first race on Suzi’s Connoisseur at Lingfield in March 2023 and rode 59 winners from 519 rides.

Jakes’s mother Tonie said: “Tommie was a much-loved son and brother who we’ll remember for his smile, spirit, kind heart, hard work, dedication, love of racing and a dream to succeed.

"To have his name on the trophy will act as a legacy, as well as a reminder to all trainee jockeys of the challenges faced by their contemporaries.”

PJA chair Nick Attenborough said: “Tommie was a very promising young rider who was a shining example to others in the weighing room and he had the world at his feet.

"The naming of this new trophy in his honour will remind all of us to appreciate the challenges faced by teenage apprentices and conditionals as they start their racing career.”

Great British Racing will provide a cash prize to the winning apprentice. Before racing at Nottingham on Tuesday evening, Jack Callan led the standings with 37 winners, ten clear of Ashley Lewis.

The championship runs from Guineas weekend until British Champions Day at Ascot on October 17 and is decided on the number of winners. Previous champions include Ryan Moore, Tom Marquand, Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane.

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