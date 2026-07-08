Three more fixtures moved from Chelmsford while one has been cancelled as course remains closed

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Three fixtures scheduled for Chelmsford have been moved after a bid to get the track relicensed last month failed.

Meetings that had been due to take place on July 23 and August 6 have been switched to Southwell.

The August 13 fixture will now be run at Lingfield, while a card that had been scheduled for August 2 has been cancelled.

There has been no racing at Chelmsford since March after Great Leighs Estates Limited, which operated the track, went into administration.

The BHA has since refused to license Golden Mile Racing Limited to run the venue, with an appeal by the company against the decision dismissed by the licensing committee last month.

In addition, attempts to get a separate third-party operator to oversee the track have so far not succeeded either.

The next possible fixture that could be run at Chelmsford is on August 27.

In its statement concerning the latest fixture changes, the BHA added: “Our racing department will continue to work with the National Trainers Federation, trainers, owners and other stakeholders to provide sufficient opportunities for horses within the race programme.”

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