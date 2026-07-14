'The worst six months of my life' - Molly Gunn returns to the saddle after drugs ban and broken leg

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Apprentice jockey Molly Gunn is looking forward to moving on from the toughest period of her career after returning to race riding at Ayr on Monday following a six-month suspension and a serious leg injury.

The 26-year-old partnered the Dianne Sayer-trained Simple Star to finish fifth in the 1m5f apprentice handicap, her first ride since December after testing positive for cocaine before suffering a severe lower leg and ankle fracture.

In a statement posted on X after her comeback, Gunn described the last six months as "the worst and most character building" of her life.

"It started with my world being turned upside down with the shocking phone call to inform me of a positive cocaine test," she said. "Anyone that knows me would know well that I would never and haven't ever taken drugs.

"As if that wasn't enough, the very next day I then suffered a severe lower leg and ankle break, resulting in a lengthy stay in hospital over Christmas with two surgeries - the first to repair the damage and the second to give me the best chance of returning to the saddle."

The rider was banned for six months after a disciplinary panel found her in breach of Rule (K)49 following an adverse analytical finding from a raceday sample taken at Wolverhampton on December 13. Her suspension was backdated to December 23 after her licence was initially suspended pending investigation.

Represented by Harry Stewart-Moore, Gunn accepted the breach of the rules and the sanction but maintained the cocaine entered her system through contamination rather than deliberate use. The BHA argued the level detected in her sample exceeded that expected from cross-contamination.

Reflecting on the case, Gunn said: "Throughout this difficult period, the PJA have been an incredible source of support. With my injury and personal circumstances I accepted the breach of the Rules and the six-month penalty as the drug was present in my sample, but maintained it was there through contamination."

She revealed the PJA commissioned independent toenail testing covering six months before and six months after the positive sample, with no trace of cocaine detected.

"I accept the results of the urine test and take responsibility for it, but it did at least reassure me that there was some corroborating evidence for my account," she said.

"I'm incredibly grateful for everyone who stood by me. I'm now looking forward to putting this behind me and going back to doing what I love – riding racehorses."

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