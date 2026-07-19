'The world's her oyster' - which big-race options are now open for Irish Oaks runner-up Inis Mor?

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David Menuisier is mulling over his big-race options for Inis Mor after the decision to supplement her for the Irish Oaks was rewarded when she finished second on Saturday.

The daughter of Galiway, who also finished third behind Diamond Necklace in the Prix de Diane, was held up towards the rear in the Group 1 under Oisin Murphy before being short of room. She was switched left two furlongs from home and stayed on powerfully to finish four lengths behind Johanna Walsh.

The €50,000 supplementary fee paid by owners Quantum Leap Racing proved to be money well spent and Menuisier believes she might have finished closer to the winner with a clearer run.

"She's absolutely grand," the trainer said. "She doesn't seem to have had a particularly hard race and she ran a super race.

"She was a bit far back in the field, which was okay because we were banking on a furious pace, but we possibly could have finished closer if we'd got the gap a bit earlier because she was travelling very strongly and she has a sharp turn of foot. She was the last one to challenge, but not by choice really.

"If you don't get the gaps when you need them, it makes it really hard to rally. We can't rerun races. In the grand scheme of things, it was another very good performance."

David Menuisier: "We could have finished closer" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Inis Mor has raced exclusively in Group company this season, with the exception of her victory over Earth Shot in the Listed Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood in May.

Menuisier has yet to decide her next target, although the Yorkshire Oaks, the Qatar Prix Vermeille and a possible end-of-season outing at Ascot are all under consideration.

He added: "It's not the right time to make decisions, but she'll be in all those top races for fillies between ten and 12 furlongs. All things being equal, she'll be competitive wherever she goes.

"She could go to York, Longchamp in September, or she could go to Ascot as she's not ground dependent. If she's still in the same form as she was on Saturday, the world's her oyster."

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