The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?

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Glorious Goodwood is over and three stars of the Flat season dazzled on the Sussex Downs during the meeting. Scandinavia ruled supreme in the Goodwood Cup , Bow Echo thrillingly landed the Sussex Stakes and Diamond Necklace sparkled in the Nassau. How could the rest of their seasons pan out?

There is little doubt Scandinavia will be this year's champion stayer. The question now is whether he can emulate what other Aidan O'Brien-trained staying greats did for the rest of the campaign.

Scandinavia's season is far simpler than those of the other Group 1 winners last week and maps itself out. O'Brien already pointed him towards next month's Irish St Leger as his next port of call.

After both of his Goodwood Cup wins, Kyprios followed up in the Irish St Leger and Scandinavia will be a red-hot favourite to follow in his footsteps.

Scandinavia winning the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes Credit: Getty Images

The obvious final target is the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day, but the big question is whether he would also take in the Prix du Cadran earlier in October beforehand.

Kyprios completed that quick double in brilliant fashion two years ago and given how dominant Scandinavia has been, it would be no shock if O'Brien were to set him out to achieve that feat too.

Going unbeaten this campaign looks likely, before the focus shifts to emulating Kyprios and Yeats as a multiple Gold Cup winner for Ballydoyle next year.

Bow Echo's brilliance in the Sussex Stakes was the highlight of Glorious Goodwood, but that could be the last time he races in Britain this year.

After emulating Frankel in completing the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Sussex treble, trainer George Boughey may have his sights set on eclipsing that great and winning a race abroad with Bow Echo.

He looks set for a trip to France, but when that will be is the question. The Prix Jacques le Marois is Europe's next major mile contest, but that comes just over two weeks after the Sussex.

Bow Echo after the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Should connections decide to wait, the Prix du Moulin on Longchamp's Arc trials card on September 6 could be the next target, while Boughey also said a crack at the US is very much on the radar.

With likely fast ground on Keeneland's turning track, the Breeders' Cup Mile could be the perfect end-of-season target for Bow Echo. It takes place on October 31 this year, meaning he would be highly unlikely to run in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes just two weeks beforehand.

If that is the case, Bow Echo may not be seen in Britain again this year and, given the stallion prospect he is now, he may have raced for the last time on home soil unless he is kept in training in 2027.

Of Goodwood's three Group 1 winners, Diamond Necklace's programme for the rest of the season is the hardest to predict.

"She has everything open to her," trainer Aidan O'Brien said after her Nassau Stakes triumph. Given Coolmore are in the stallion-making business, an illustrious stablemate will have a major influence on where she goes.

"Constitution River is the boss. He'll get all of the options," O'Brien added. Given he is set for the Juddmonte International this month, it's highly unlikely Diamond Necklace will head there.

She is entered in the Yorkshire Oaks if she were to run at the Ebor meeting, but she also has entries in the Matron Stakes , Irish Champion Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe .

Diamond Necklace wins the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If O'Brien elects to keep her against the fillies, and given she has not raced over a mile and a half before, the most obvious route would be to drop back to a mile for the Matron, head back to France for the Prix de l'Opera on Arc day and end her season in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

However, if Constitution River comes up short against Ombudsman at York – or Coolmore take the view he is not an Arc horse – then Diamond Necklace could be tested at a mile and a half for the first time in next month's Prix Vermeille before returning to Longchamp for the big one on October 4.

The path the star filly takes this season will be up in the air until the Ebor meeting. Ballydoyle's pack will be shuffled after their ace card has run in the Juddmonte.

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