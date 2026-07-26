The rise of Saffie Osborne: how the rider who bagged an Ascot treble has turned into a Saturday star

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A treble on King George day topped off what has been a memorable season for Saffie Osborne , who has made a name for herself since taking her licence out in 2020.

Osborne clinched the £150,000 International Handicap aboard 4-1 chance Amazing Journey before adding the 1m4f handicap on Primo Lara, returned at the same price, for Jane Chapple-Hyam. She completed a 274-1 treble in the mile handicap on 10-1 chance Hickory.

Both her first and last winners were trained by her father Jamie, who was himself a leading jump jockey.

The day could easily have been even better for Osborne had she not been replaced on the favourite Touleen in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes, while her fourth and final mount Bolo Neighs was fancied but could only finish sixth.

Gold, injuries and early big wins

Osborne's first foray into equestrian sport came via eventing and she won individual and team gold at the European Pony Championships in 2018. Two years later she switched her attention to racing and has been on an upward trajectory since.

Winning the 2023 Chester Cup was a significant moment in the early career of Saffie Osborne Credit: Edward Whitaker

Osborne overcame serious injuries when she broke an arm, ribs and punctured her lung in a horror fall at Windsor in October 2020, ruling her out for five months.

After graduating from the apprentice ranks and riding out her claim, she won the Chester Cup on Metier in her first professional season in 2023, and lifted the Shergar Cup as part of the 'Girls' team.

She has developed a particular skill for team competition and was leading Racing League jockey for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024, scooping a hefty bonus each time.

History maker: Saffie Osborne became the first woman to ride a winner at Meydan racecourse in 2024 Credit: Dubai Racing Club

New territory

In 2024, she had her first Classic ride when finishing eighth in the 2,000 Guineas on Ten Bob Tony. She also became the first woman to ride a winner at Meydan racecourse, a venue at which she would add significant prizes on Heart Of Honor in 2025 and his half-brother Brotherly Love in 2026.

Heart Of Honor also took her on the Triple Crown trail in the United States, the colt finishing fifth in the Preakness Stakes and sixth in the Belmont Stakes in 2025. The pair last combined to finish seventh in the Dubai World Cup in March.

As well as riding for her father, Osborne has also forged successful relationships with Ed Walker, Clive Cox and more recently Richard Spencer, for whom she won Newbury's Super Sprint last weekend on Zigazig Ah .

With Hickory marking her 49th winner of the campaign, she is now only three shy of last year's tally, while her prize-money haul of £1,348,597 has already exceeded last year and every other year she has been riding except 2024.

In the jockeys' championship, she has ridden 37 winners and is seventh in the standings, meaning she is well on the way to eclipsing last year's figure of 42 winners and 28th place.

She has three rides on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday, including the fancied Twilight Calls in the 5f Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap.

Read this next:

'The market probably woke up' - well-backed Amazing Journey lands £150,000 handicap after significant gamble

Confirmed runners and riders for day one of Glorious Goodwood including a Scandinavia and Trawlerman rematch

'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.