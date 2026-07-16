'The ground will be too firm' - Musselburgh forced to cancel Flat meeting next Tuesday due to irrigation system fault

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Musselburgh has been forced to cancel its fixture on Tuesday due to a fault with the track’s irrigation system.

The Flat fixture, billed as Superhero Family Day by the track, was cancelled on Thursday evening with insufficient levels of watering available to the track in the lead-up to next week.



Bill Farnsworth, racecourse director at Musselburgh, said: “It’s regrettable and disappointing to cancel next week’s meeting. We’re experiencing prolonged dry conditions, which wouldn’t normally be a problem, and we’d normally be applying 15mm of water per day, but we have a technical fault with our irrigation system.

“We’re only able to put 3-4mm of water on each day at the moment and consequently the ground is getting drier and firmer day by day. The ground is currently good to firm, possibly firm in places, and there’s not a lot of give in it.

“The dry weather is forecast to continue and the ground will be too firm for next week’s meeting.”

The East Lothian track is hopeful it will be able to stage its next meeting at the end of the month.

Farnsworth said: “The technical problem will be fixed at the beginning of next week and we’re confident there will be no problem to stage our next meeting on July 31.”

All ticket holders for the cancelled meeting will receive an email from the track within the next two days about how to receive a full refund.

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