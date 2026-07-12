'The doctor said I was unconscious for four minutes and I wasn't breathing' - Jack Dace eyeing August return after horror fall

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Apprentice Jack Dace was back on a racecourse on Saturday and hopes to be back in the saddle next month following a horror fall that left him unconscious for four minutes and caused multiple injuries at Brighton on June 21.

The 18-year-old was riding Virtue Chastity in a 1m2f handicap when his mount clipped heels and slipped up with half a mile to run, bringing down one of their rivals in the process and leaving Dace with a broken sternum, ribs and finger as he lay unresponsive on the turf.

"The doctor said I was out for four minutes unconscious and I wasn't breathing," he said. "It was a wild experience but I wasn't aware of any of it. I remember coming down and I remember waking up in the hospital, and that was about it really.

"I was in hospital overnight but got out the next day, and I went back a couple of days later for some tests. These things happen and I'm lucky to be in a position where I'm not too badly damaged and able to bounce back."

Dace was "gutted" to miss out on a winner at Ascot on Saturday, where Lunario, trained by his father Luke, landed a 7f handicap under George Wood, but the sidelined rider is already eyeing a return to action.

Jack Dace: recovering following his fall at Brighton on June 21 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"The recovery is going really well," he said. "I'm going to Oaksey House next week, so hopefully they'll help me progress even more in my recovery. If it was up to me, I feel like I could ride tomorrow, and I've been keeping my fitness up with the things I can do.

"Realistically, I'm aiming for the beginning of August, but I've got to pass all the tests first and get the all-clear. Things are going the right way. Hopefully, they continue to and I'll be back as soon as I can.

"I'll have to do a concussion test and a return-to-ride fitness test, which won't be a problem. I think I've got to see a neurologist as well, so there's a few things I've got to check off first before I can ride again."

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