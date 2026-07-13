Speedy Royal Ascot winner ruled out of French assignment with Clive Cox targeting Group 1 next

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Norfolk Stakes scorer Orthodox will miss his intended engagement in the Goffs Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday after an unsatisfactory scope.

His trainer Clive Cox has landed the Group 2 with Reckless Abandon and Tis Marvellous but will not be represented by his star juvenile this weekend.

Cox said: "I hope it's just a hiccup but [the scope] was just not 100 per cent I'm afraid. He's really progressive and we're very hopeful he'll be back in action shortly but we're going to miss the weekend."

Orthodox's sire Havana Grey finished second in the Prix Morny in 2017 and the Jason Goddard-owned colt could still be aimed at the Group 1 at Deauville on August 23.

Cox said: "All being well it would still be our intention to go for the Morny. We've got time to deal with this."

Orthodox recorded the joint-highest winning Racing Post Rating of 109 in the Norfolk Stakes last month – alongside the previous year's scorer Charles Darwin – when scoring by three and a half lengths under Rossa Ryan.

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