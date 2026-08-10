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Sir Mark Prescott to be 'braver' with Group 1 heroine - and a lucrative trip to Kentucky could be next

Luke Morris celebrates on Tiffany
Tiffany: could be off on her travels again after her German Group 1 winCredit: Marc Ruehl
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Tiffany could soon be on her travels again as Sir Mark Prescott has a trip to Kentucky in mind following her Group 1 breakthrough in Germany at the weekend .

The Elite Racing Club-owned six-year-old had made the frame four times at the highest level before Sunday's Grosser Preis von Berlin, and she finally got that elusive triumph with her neck victory under Luke Morris at Hoppegarten.

However, Tiffany may not be back in Britain for long, as the US could be her next port of call, specifically Kentucky Downs' unique turf meeting, which is worth $37 million this year and runs from August 29 to September 9.

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