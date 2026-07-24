- More
Rossa Ryan to appeal against 28-day ban imposed by stewards for easing up on beaten Sandown mount who traded at 1.01
Rossa Ryan has lodged an appeal against the 28-day ban imposed by stewards for easing up on Thunder Home in the 7f maiden at Sandown on Thursday.
Ryan’s mount had built up a handsome lead inside the final furlong but was beaten a nose by the fast-finishing Zero Error ridden by Jamie Spencer.
Stewards judged Ryan had eased his mount prematurely on the run to the line and banned the rider from August 6 to September 2.
- Rossa Ryan banned for 28 days for easing up on beaten mount who traded at 1.01
- David Jennings: a 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem (£)
The suspension rules him out of York’s Ebor festival and other big races including the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury and Celebration Mile at Goodwood.
A post on X by the Professional Jockeys Association read: “The PJA can confirm that it has lodged an appeal on behalf of Rossa Ryan against the finding of the stewards at Sandown to suspend him for 28 days.
“Neither the PJA nor Rossa Ryan can comment further pending that appeal.”
Ryan is already set to miss Glorious Goodwood as he received a six-day ban for overuse of the whip on Tabletalk in the Group 3 Silver Cup at York on July 11. That ban runs from July 28 to August 2.
Read more...
Chelmsford saved as Arc steps in to take reins at troubled racecourse
‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan
Better protection for syndicate members demanded in wake of 'extremely concerning' Deva Racing scandal
Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate, The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here.
Published on inFlat racing
Last updated
- Thirsk: 'He's one we've liked and has a good pedigree' - Declan Carroll's runner beats 2-5 favourite to get off the mark
- 1.30 York: Three winners since 2017 - can Paul Midgley land another victory in the popular jump jockeys' Nunthorpe?
- 'She's the best we've had her and she should have a massive chance' - the key angles for a stellar ITV Racing card
- Ascot: 'We'll put him in the big races and shoot for the stars' - Ed Walker's Alfred Wallace impresses
- ‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan
- Thirsk: 'He's one we've liked and has a good pedigree' - Declan Carroll's runner beats 2-5 favourite to get off the mark
- 1.30 York: Three winners since 2017 - can Paul Midgley land another victory in the popular jump jockeys' Nunthorpe?
- 'She's the best we've had her and she should have a massive chance' - the key angles for a stellar ITV Racing card
- Ascot: 'We'll put him in the big races and shoot for the stars' - Ed Walker's Alfred Wallace impresses
- ‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan