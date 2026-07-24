Rossa Ryan to appeal against 28-day ban imposed by stewards for easing up on beaten Sandown mount who traded at 1.01

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Rossa Ryan has lodged an appeal against the 28-day ban imposed by stewards for easing up on Thunder Home in the 7f maiden at Sandown on Thursday.

Ryan’s mount had built up a handsome lead inside the final furlong but was beaten a nose by the fast-finishing Zero Error ridden by Jamie Spencer.

Stewards judged Ryan had eased his mount prematurely on the run to the line and banned the rider from August 6 to September 2.

The suspension rules him out of York’s Ebor festival and other big races including the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury and Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

A post on X by the Professional Jockeys Association read: “The PJA can confirm that it has lodged an appeal on behalf of Rossa Ryan against the finding of the stewards at Sandown to suspend him for 28 days.

“Neither the PJA nor Rossa Ryan can comment further pending that appeal.”

Ryan is already set to miss Glorious Goodwood as he received a six-day ban for overuse of the whip on Tabletalk in the Group 3 Silver Cup at York on July 11. That ban runs from July 28 to August 2.

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