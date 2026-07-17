Multiple heatwaves cause partial closure of Newmarket's crucial watered gallop facility

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Newmarket's watered gallop is to be shortened by a third after multiple heatwaves this summer forced Jockey Club Estates to manage its available resources.

The important nine-furlong facility has provided the only opportunity for local trainers to work their horses on turf during a hot and dry summer, but a lack of water resource in Newmarket means only six furlongs, plus a furlong run-off, will be available next week.

The Met Office warned this week that weather once considered extreme is becoming the "new normal", and the move follows an unprecedented full closure of the watered gallop four years ago.

A Jockey Club-owned reservoir keeps the watered gallop in action, but the two Newmarket racecourses also rely on it.

The July course has a two-day meeting this weekend and has received 25mm of irrigation this week, while there are ten more racedays scheduled before the end of next month. Racing then returns to the Rowley Mile in September.

Nick Patton, managing director of Jockey Club Estates, said: “We're going to partially close the watered gallop between the nine and the six pole to manage the water levels in the reservoir or else we won’t have any for next year.

The run-off at the end of the watered gallop

“The first three furlongs are not that popular but take plenty of water, so trainers will have to use the rest of it and the furlong run-off, which is seven furlongs in effect.

“We share the reservoir with the racecourses and four years ago we had to close the watered gallop altogether so the racecourses could use it."

There has been little rain in Suffolk for five weeks with temperatures hitting 37C on June 26 and 34C on day one of the July festival last week, while a hosepipe ban was introduced by Anglian Water a week ago.

Although Newmarket Heath has what are known as dry weather turf gallops, even these have been too firm to use for more than a month. Instead, trainers are having to stick to the all-weather surfaces or pay to use the watered gallop, which is open four days a week during the summer.

Patton added: “In the last 30 days we’ve had 4.8mm of rain, which is way below what we usually get. We’ve had hardly anything since June 1. The temperatures are supposed to drop this weekend but there’s no rain coming with it."

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