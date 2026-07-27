Karl Burke fined £4,500 and runner disqualified following positive test for prohibited substance

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Karl Burke was fined a total of £4,500 at an independent judiciary hearing on Monday, at which Arbitration was also disqualified from a race at Musselburgh last year after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The multiple Group 1-winning trainer entered into a plea agreement ahead of the hearing, which concerned the presence of banned raceday substance dantrolene in Arbitration, who finished third as the 2-1 favourite in a 7f handicap in July 2025.

Burke admitted breaches of the rules governing the use of prohibited substances and the maintenance of accurate medical records, for which he was fined £2,500 and £2,000 respectively.

The hearing was conducted almost entirely in a private session, with the press only allowed in for the summary and the chair's verdict.

Panel chair Phillip Sycamore announced the three-person panel had ratified the plea agreement in all circumstances before delivering the penalties, and that full written reasons will be given at a later date.

A post-race sample taken from Arbitration was found to contain a metabolite of dantrolene, a muscle relaxant commonly used in racing for horses who experience muscle cramps, known as tying up.

In her summary of the case, BHA barrister Alice Scanlan said investigating officers visited Burke's yard last August, during which it was suggested that an unnamed filly may have been administered dantrolene, potentially accounting for the positive analytical finding.

A medication review detailed there was no record of dantrolene being administered and that the unnamed filly's veterinary records did not show she had been prescribed the drug at that time.

The report concluded there were "substantial amounts of medication, about 500 doses, unaccounted for at the yard", highlighting the "inadequate medication control at the time".

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.