Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027

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There is Group 1 action in Ireland this weekend when the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.00) takes centre stage at the Curragh on Sunday. Ahead of one of the first big tests for the juvenile crop, we've identified the best-performing two-year-olds in Britain and Ireland this year, their likely next targets and what could be their big aims in 2027.

By Mohaather (sire) out of Fataliste (dam)

Racing Post Rating: 107; Official rating: 112

Trainer: Michael O'Callaghan

Form figures: 101

What has he done so far?

Belied odds of 18-1 when running out a two-length winner of a Curragh maiden on his debut in June before finishing midfield in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot later that month, when disadvantaged by a slow start.

Bounced back to form when breaking better and running out a three-length winner of the Group 2 Railway Stakes on his return to the Curragh under Oisin Murphy last month.

Celeron: impressive winner of the Railway Stakes under Oisin Murphy Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Where will we see him next?

Will bid to maintain his unbeaten Curragh record when taking part in the Phoenix on Sunday. Speaking to the Racing Post earlier this week, his trainer noted the National Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf as potential targets later in the year.

What is his big 2027 target?

After his victory last time, O'Callaghan said "as he steps up to seven [furlongs] or a mile, we'll see the best of him". The 2,000 Guineas therefore looks a possible early-season aim and he can be backed at 50-1 for the Newmarket Group 1.

Mehmas - Duchess Rose

RPR 108 OR 98

Karl Burke

101

What has she done so far?

Picked up for 300,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale and looked a potentially above-average filly when streaking ten lengths clear of her rivals in a Carlisle novice on her debut in May.

Found the Queen Mary too hot at Royal Ascot next time and appreciated the drop into calmer waters when justifying 5-4 favouritism in the Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last week.

Wild Blossom: back to winning ways at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Where will we see her next?

Following that Goodwood win, Burke described her as "a very quick filly", but did not rule out a step up in trip next and her owners, Wathnan Racing, have revealed the plan is to tackle six furlongs next in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York's Ebor meeting. Longer term, the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting could come into the equation.

What is her big 2027 target?

Given her speed, expect many of the big five- and six-furlong Group races to be on her radar next year – with a return to Goodwood for the King George Stakes among the many options.

Persian Force - Mild Illusion

RPR 109 OR 106

Richard Hannon

32141

What has she done so far?

Recorded RPRs of 63 and 66 when a beaten favourite on her first two starts but has improved significantly since then, claiming a Goodwood novice before finishing a 33-1 fourth in the Queen Mary.

On the back of that showing she was sent off the 11-4 favourite for the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last week and won by two lengths in fine style under Sean Levey.

Pershaada: proved a cut above her rivals in the Molecomb Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Where will we see her next?

Following that win, Hannon said Pershaada would have "a great chance" in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, a race the trainer's father won with juvenile filly Lyric Fantasy in 1992. Pershaada will carry only 8st 2lb in that Group 1 contest and, as that is below Levey's minimum weight, her owners Middleham Park Racing – who had The Platinum Queen finish second in the 2022 Nunthorpe as a two-year-old – have booked three-time champion Silvestre de Sousa,

What is her big 2027 target?

A sprint campaign looks most likely and victory at York later this month would surely see her season revolve around a return to that track to defend her Nunthorpe title.

Wootton Bassett - Heaven On Earth

RPR 109 OR 108

Aidan O'Brien

111

What has she done so far?

Although blind in one eye, Victorious has quickly developed into one of O'Brien's most exciting two-year-olds this season.

After impressing on her debut at Naas in April, she was quickly pitched into Group 3 company back at that track three weeks later when showing a good attitude to fend off Amo Racing's Controlla, with the front two pulling six lengths clear of the remainder.

She continued her progress by winning the Queen Mary at the royal meeting next in an impressive time and that race has received numerous form boosts since.

Victorious: unbeaten in three starts Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Where will we see her next?

Like Celeron, she is entered in this weekend's Phoenix Stakes, but speaking to the Racing Post on Wednesday, her trainer suggested that stablemates Great Barrier Reef, Sun Goddess and Man's Best Friend look more likely to run on Sunday. She has also been ruled out of a trip to York for the Lowther Stakes in a fortnight.

What is her big 2027 target?

Last year's Queen Mary winner, True Love, went on to win the 1,000 Guineas at three and most firms have Victorious as the 8-1 favourite for the Newmarket Classic.

While she clearly has plenty of pace, her dam is a sister to Oaks winners Minding and Tuesday, so a trip to Epsom could also enter calculations – for all that it remains to be seen how her sight loss will impact her when she races around a bend.

Havana Grey - Heartwarming

RPR 109 OR 110

Clive Cox

11

What has he done so far?

Shaped with plenty of promise when running out a two-and-a-half-length winner at Salisbury on his debut before shining in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In a field of 21, Orthodox chased a frenetic pace set by Wesley Ward's three challengers before pouncing inside the final furlong and drawing clear by an impressive three and a half lengths.

Orthodox (Rossa Ryan) with groom Amy Dickens and trainer Clive Cox after the Norfolk Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Where will we see him next?

After the victory, Cox said the colt would have no issue stepping up to six furlongs and cited the Prix Robert Papin in July as a possible target, but a setback ruled him out of that assignment.

Instead, it seems more likely we will see Orthodox in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville on August 23. He is entered in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury next month.

What is his big 2027 target?

Cox is well known for his training of sprinters and Orthodox's pedigree is all speed. Expect races like the King Charles III Stakes and Nunthorpe to be firmly on his radar.

Dark Angel - A'Shaari

RPR 109 OR 111

Charlie Appleby

1U113

What has he done so far?

Has provided some memorable moments in a tricky season for his trainer, most notably with a last-gasp victory in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket in July.

Godolphin's colt showed plenty of determination to get the better of Abraham Lincoln in that Group 2 contest, which has been won in recent years by subsequent Classic winners Native Trail and City Of Troy.

Al Hudaiba was third behind Dr Rascal in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last week, when he came out best at the weights having been beaten just half a length while conceding 3lb to all five of his rivals.

Al Hudaiba (right, noseband): third in last week's Vintage Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Where will we see him next?

Following the Vintage, Appleby suggested an international campaign was likely to be on the cards for Al Hudaiba, saying: "I'll probably go travelling with him. Canada for the Summer Stakes screams out." That race is on September 12 at Woodbine, while later in the year the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf looks a likely target.

What is his big 2027 target?

Al Hudaiba is a best-priced 33-1 for the 2,000 Guineas and may come into the race on the back of a trip to Dubai, which is a path Appleby has followed in recent years.

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