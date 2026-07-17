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Jack Callan targeting apprentice title to help George Boughey team chase rare jockeys’ championship clean sweep
Jack Callan is eager to deliver a clean sweep of the jockeys' championships for the riders at George Boughey’s yard, with the apprentice leading the way in his own title race and learning from Billy Loughnane’s pursuit of Flat supremacy.
Callan has established a seven-winner lead at the top of the apprentice standings, with 28 victories this season, while Loughnane currently leads the way in the jockeys’ championship.
The pair work alongside each other at Boughey’s Newmarket stable and, despite being only a year apart in age, Callan has been able to draw on Loughnane’s rapid rise to one of the leading riders in the country.
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Published on inFlat racing
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