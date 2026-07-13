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Flat racing

'It's not really good enough' - John Butler runner incorrectly withdrawn by Lingfield clerk of scales after administrative error

John Butler: fined £800 by the BHA this week
John Butler: Lingfield runner was incorrectly withdrawn by clerk of the scalesCredit: Edward Whitaker
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John Butler has expressed his frustration over the incorrect withdrawal of his runner at Lingfield on Monday evening.

Butler, who struck earlier on the card with Senor Cortez and at Windsor with Impossible Mission, was set to saddle a leading fancy in 11-time all-weather winner Split Elevens in the 7f handicap.

The horse, who was number six and the mount of Jack Callan, was mistakenly withdrawn from the fourth race by the clerk of the scales instead of Beningbrough Hall, the number six in the third race, who was unruly in the stalls and deemed a withdrawal by the starter.

Butler said: “I was told it came across on the radio that horse six in the third race, ridden by Jack Callan, had to be withdrawn, but it went through as horse six in the fourth race, ridden by Jack, which was ours.

“It’s not really good enough. In all-weather races it’s all about a good draw. He had a good draw today and was second favourite, so it feels like a missed opportunity.

“The race was worth almost £3,500 to the winner and that would have paid the training fees for the owner for another month or two. Winners are bloody hard to get, so it’s frustrating.

“The circumstances were totally out of our control. Imagine if this was in a Group 1 or a big handicap? They said in the stewards’ inquiry that once a horse is made a non-runner they can’t reinstate it. Mistakes do happen, but it’s an error that shouldn’t happen.”

A stewards’ inquiry was held to consider the circumstances surrounding the incorrect withdrawal following an “administrative error”. The clerk of the scales and trainer were interviewed, with a report forwarded to the head office of the BHA for further consideration.

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