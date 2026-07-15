'It's been a phenomenal relationship' - Charlie Johnston pays tribute to retiring former stable jockey Joe Fanning

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Charlie Johnston has paid tribute to Joe Fanning 's consistency, judgement of pace and likeability after the jockey announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The rider rode 2,947 Flat winners during his decorated career, the majority of which were for Johnston's father Mark, and he has been a stalwart at the family yard since the 1990s.

"I was halfway to Paris when he texted me yesterday saying it was about to become public knowledge," Johnston said. "I certainly don't remember a time when Joe wasn't part of the fabric here. He's been part of the scene since I was born pretty much. He's been in Middleham since the early 90s."

Johnston picked out Fanning's Gold Cup win on Subjectivist in 2021 as their finest moment together, with the reaction of the weighing room best summing up the rider's popularity.

The trainer said: "It's been a phenomenal relationship and I must admit I couldn't help myself, I was sat on the gallops today watching reruns of Subjectivist in Dubai and in the Gold Cup and reminiscing. They were two of the most special days we had and Ascot sticks in the memory as the most special day we had as a team.

"I know there's been lots of tributes to Joe as the unassuming, very humble man that he is, and I think in a way the response at Ascot of the rest of the weighing room really summed up everything you need to know.

"I rarely remember a time when the whole weighing room empties out into the winner's enclosure to clap him back in – that sums up the regard he is held in by his peers and everyone who worked with him."

Joe Fanning is embraced by Subjectivist's connections after winning the Gold Cup in 2021 Credit: Harry Trump

Fanning was known for dominating the pace on his mounts but Johnston suggests another attribute is his outstanding quality.

"Consistency was his greatest attribute," he said. "It was so rare after a race that you thought he'd been in the wrong place or he'd made a mistake that had cost us the race. To have more than 1,000 rides a year and to consistently give the horse every opportunity to show its best is a real, real skill in itself.

"On top of that there were a huge number of horses that won because they were given the best ride in the race. His judgement of pace and being able to dictate a race and make everybody else dance to his tune meant that he almost certainly won a huge number of races that weren't necessarily the best."

Although no longer in action on the racecourse, the rider will remain active at Kingsley Park.

"He was in this morning and he's been in maybe four mornings a week for the last month or so," Johnston said. "He's said that's his intention and I really hope that he's going to be here for a long time to come because he was a huge asset at home."

Joe Fanning: in his customary position out in front Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kevin Darley was champion jockey in 2000 and, having ridden against Fanning for a significant portion of his career, is particularly well-placed to pay tribute.

"Although I retired from riding many years ago, I felt I had to congratulate Joe on his well deserved retirement from the saddle," he said. "Having ridden alongside him for almost two decades, from the 1990s well into the 2000s, I can honestly say he is one of the most genuine, honest and loyal jockeys I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.

"His record speaks for itself. Whether it was a single ride at Musselburgh or a trip to the other end of the country for one at Brighton, Joe was always there, giving everything and doing the job with the utmost professionalism.

"Joe, I wish you a long, happy, and well-earned retirement. The very best of luck to you and Sarah in your next chapter."

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