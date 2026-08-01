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'It's a shame he's got to go out like this' - Oisin Murphy and William Buick lead tributes to retiring Jim Crowley
Jim Crowley's surprise retirement has shocked his weighing-room colleagues, with Oisin Murphy and William Buick leading the tributes to their fellow champion jockey.
Crowley won the title in 2016 and since then only Murphy and Buick – along with Silvestre de Sousa – have lifted what is acknowledged as one of the hardest trophies to win in the sport.
- 'Hardest decision of my life' - Jim Crowley announces retirement from riding and reveals plan to start training
"I didn't know he was retiring," said Murphy, a five-time champion. "I idolised him from a couple of points of view. He never made mistakes in good races.
"Everyone remembers the way he rode Baaeed, but he was also fantastic in the Eclipse and Juddmonte International on Ulysses, a very good horse for Sir Michael Stoute.
"It's so hard to make the transition from jump racing to the Flat and he was a very strong rider. I was very close to Jim, he was a very good fella."
Buick, a two-time title winner, said: "I wasn't aware [he was going to retire]. I only saw him this week. I'm sad to hear the news. It's a long time since his injury and it's not been an easy time for him. Jim's had a great career. He was a brilliant jockey and he'll be missed in the weighing room."
One of Crowley's biggest allies, Hukum's trainer Owen Burrows, was aware the announcement was coming and said: "He rang me this morning. We've had a great association since I've been training.
"He's ridden over 200 winners for us and 20-something Group and Listed winners. I've known him since he was jumping and it's a shame he's got to go out like this, but he's still in one piece, as such.
"We'll miss him, but good luck to him. By the sounds of it we'll be competing against him."
William Haggas trained Baaeed, nominated by Crowley as the best horse of his brilliant career, and he said: "We had some great days together. He's thoroughly professional, a nice guy, and a very good rider. He was a champion jockey and rode Baaeed for us, which was terrific."
Read more:
'Hardest decision of my life' - Jim Crowley announces retirement from riding and reveals plan to start training
From Battaash to Baaeed - five of the best horses who helped shape Jim Crowley's career
'It was a tough watch, I’ve never experienced anything like that' - bittersweet emotions for sidelined Jim Crowley as Almeraq wins Group 1 epic
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Published on inFlat racing
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- From Battaash to Baaeed - five of the best horses who helped shape Jim Crowley's career
- 'Hardest decision of my life' - Jim Crowley announces retirement from riding and reveals plan to start training
- Moore v Doyle v McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider
- Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup
- Goodwood: Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile