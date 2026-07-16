'It will be a sad day having my final runner but I'm looking to the future' - James Ferguson hoping to sign off training career with a winner

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James Ferguson will have his final runner at Newbury on Friday with smart juvenile God Given Talent .

The Group 1-winning Newmarket trainer is handing in his licence to pursue a career in international bloodstock insurance.

El Bodegon delivered Ferguson's biggest success when landing the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in 2021. He has had 15 winners from 78 runners this season and will hope to make it 16 when the Michael Buckley-owned God Given Talent returns to the scene of his debut win in May.

Ferguson said: “We had a winner with our second-last runner, Luan, at Wolverhampton on Tuesday night and all being well, God Given Talent will be my final runner at Newbury on Friday. Obviously, it will be a sad day but I’m very much looking forward to the future and looking forward to getting going.”

There are some smart types among the 14 entries for the Rose Bowl, including the unbeaten Godolphin colt Nabati.

Michael Buckley and winning connections after God Given Talent's Newbury win

Ferguson said: “The race looks hotter than I thought it was going to be but it looks like the right opportunity for the horse. He's won at the track before."

God Given Talent finished down the field behind Great Barrier Reef in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and the trainer said: "Looking back, Royal Ascot was a little more disappointing than I thought. Having watched it again, however, he wasn’t suited by the race splitting into two sides and he was stuck out on a wing.

"William Buick was very complimentary about him after the race. He’s a nice horse and he’s a better than average type. This is the sort of race he could run well in.”

Whatever the outcome on Friday, Ferguson has a busy diary ahead.

He said: “I have to clean the yard out and then my brother Alex is getting married. After that I’ll start my new job in the second week of August.”

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