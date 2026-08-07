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'It was easy to be attracted to him' - Medallion Racing hoping Celeron can secure Group 1 in Phoenix before tackling the Breeders' Cup

Celeron: decisive winner of the Railway Stakes under Oisin Murphy
Celeron: set to return to the Curragh on SundayCredit: Patrick McCann
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Medallion Racing are hoping the Michael O'Callaghan-trained Celeron can secure Group 1 glory in Sunday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh en route to joining their powerful Breeders' Cup squad in October.

It is rare for Medallion to invest in a colt as they are typically represented by fillies in Europe and the US with the likes of four-time Group 1 winner Porta Fortuna and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf heroine Balantina.

However, such was the impression Celeron created when bolting up in last month's Railway Stakes, Medallion and Steve Weston's Parkland Thoroughbreds purchased a 50 per cent stake in the son of Mohaather and now co-own him with the New Morning Syndicate.

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