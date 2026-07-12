- More
'It was absolutely unbelievable' - Paddy Magee reflects on astonishing day saddling a 3,984-1 four-timer
Paddy Magee hailed an "absolutely unbelievable" super Saturday when the trainer landed an astonishing 3,984-1 across-the-card four-timer, having never before saddled two winners on the same day.
Magee, a former point-to-point rider, took out his training licence in 2022 and has been steadily improving, saddling a seasonal-best eight winners on the Flat last year.
Before Saturday, he had trained just two Flat winners in 2026, but when Glen Breeze justified 5-2 favouritism in the 6½f handicap at Limerick's evening meeting, he had six on the board after a scarcely believable few hours.
The sequence was kicked off by 22-1 shot Shesthedevil in the two-year-old maiden at Navan, and Magee secured his first double when Admiral Will Brown scored on his stable debut in the 1m2f handicap three hours later at 10-1.
Arch Enemy followed up straight after as 7-2 favourite, before Glen Breeze did the business at Limerick.
"It was absolutely unbelievable, especially from just five runners," said Magee. "Beforehand, I thought they all had each-way chances, but that was it. There were a couple of unknowns as Arch Enemy was coming back from a bit of a break and Admiral Will Brown had been in the yard for only a month.
"Glen Breeze was the one we fancied as it was the first time he'd had a nice draw, and he's improving with each run."
Although he saddled a winner over jumps in April, Magee was conscious his horses would take time to come to hand this year, and he is reaping the rewards from a patient approach with five winners this month.
"We were slow enough to get going on grass this year," he said. "Last year, people started to take a wee bit of notice and I think we're being sent a nice type of horse now. It seems to be steadily growing, and hopefully it can keep going in the right direction.
"We have a very small budget so we wouldn't be able to afford a horse like Admiral Will Brown at the sales, so it's nice to be sent a horse like him.
"It really was an unbelievable day, but I couldn't do without my staff and the likes of Fergal Halford and Emily Fleming; they're fantastic and I rely on them a lot."
Read more:
Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success in Prix Jean Prat
William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
Is there another Benvenuto Cellini, Lambourn or Anthony Van Dyck lurking at Killarney this week?
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inFlat racing
Last updated
- Is there another Benvenuto Cellini, Lambourn or Anthony Van Dyck lurking at Killarney this week?
- William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
- 'The doctor said I was unconscious for four minutes and I wasn't breathing' - Jack Dace eyeing August return after horror fall
- Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'
- 'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- Is there another Benvenuto Cellini, Lambourn or Anthony Van Dyck lurking at Killarney this week?
- William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
- 'The doctor said I was unconscious for four minutes and I wasn't breathing' - Jack Dace eyeing August return after horror fall
- Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'
- 'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket