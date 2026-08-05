'Now I just want my riding to do the talking' - Callum Shepherd back on Saturday after four-month layoff

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Flat jockey Callum Shepherd has had the green light to resume riding at Haydock on Saturday, four months after suffering his latest injury setback.

The Group 2-winning rider injured his knee in a stalls incident at Kempton in March but has been putting himself about riding work for various trainers in Newmarket over the past few weeks, including Michael Bell, Simon and Ed Crisford, Jack Morland, David Simcock and James Fanshawe, and is understandably keen to restart his season.

Unbeknownst to him, Shepherd suffered a broken kneecap in that stalls incident and continued to ride until April 16. Subsequent x-rays showed Shepherd, who turned 29 on Wednesday, had cracked his patella.

Shepherd was riding work for Bell among others on Wednesday morning and said: “I’m tired of talking about body parts and now I just want my riding to do the talking.

"The injury stemmed from an incident in the stalls. I didn’t think it was a big problem at the time, just a knock, and I was able to carry on riding until it was aggravated by a fall from a two-year-old on the gallops in April.

Callum Shepherd (right) riding work on Easy Answer for Michael Bell on Wednesday morning

“After that, the swelling came and they found I had the fracture as well as a lot of bruising in the knee. It took a long time to subside and I had to have two rounds of injections in it.”

He added: "Since then it has gradually improved and I've turned the corner. I feel great now and ready to get started again at Haydock on Saturday. I’ve ridden out for many Newmarket trainers lately and I intend to go up and ride out for Charlie Johnston tomorrow."

Prior to his latest setback, Shepherd had not been back for long from a heel injury he suffered in the paddock at Longchamp last September, which kept him out until December.

Shepherd, who has ridden 22 winners this calendar year, registered a career-best 87 winners in 2024.

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