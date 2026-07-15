'I'm thinking this might be it for me in the sport' - owner considers quitting after horse mistakenly withdrawn at Lingfield

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The owner of a horse mistakenly withdrawn at Lingfield on Monday has said the error has left him questioning whether to remain involved in the sport.

Dave James has been involved in ownership for a decade, but said on Tuesday that his frustration with the error that led to his Split Elevens not running – and a lack of trust in how it will be investigated – means he is contemplating walking away from racing.

He said: “I love this sport. I work Saturdays and Sundays, as well as during the week, to pay the bills because I know what it takes to pay to have a horse in training. It’s something I've been prepared to do.

“But given what I’ve put in, and what has happened, I’m thinking this might be it for me as an owner. Most people are in racing for the love of it, but I don’t know if that’s still the case for me.”

Split Elevens had been due to contest the 7f 0-65 handicap at Lingfield but was taken out of the race after he was mixed up with another horse and was unable to be reinstated.

Trainer John Butler said the mistake was “not really good enough” and that “it feels like a missed opportunity” for Split Elevens to get his head in front, a point echoed by James.

John Butler: trainer of Split Elevens Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“Getting a horse to win at our level is hard,” he said. “Split has won thirteen times and this is mostly because of planning that we’ve put in with him – that’s finding the right race, getting the right rider on, and then having the luck of the draw. Everything was just right for him on Monday.

“I didn’t back the horse – I haven’t done so for years – but for me the fun, the enjoyment, comes from finding the right race, giving the horse every chance and hoping it all comes off because it’s a challenge.

“When something happens that is out of your control it's frustrating, but this is on another level. Everyone makes mistakes, I accept that, but this happened twenty minutes before the race when someone pressed the wrong button. What I don’t understand is why, if everyone knows it’s a mistake and it’s been quickly picked up, why can't it be reversed? I’m not saying he would have definitely won last night, but we’d put the planning in and knew he had a real chance. When is he going to get that again?”

A note on the stewards’ report from Lingfield stated Butler and the clerk of the scales had been interviewed with the incident forwarded to the BHA head office.

However, James said he had little faith in whether there would be a beneficial outcome for him. He said: “For me, I’m doubly concerned because I think being a small owner this will be swept under the carpet and seen as just one of those things that happens.

“What people won’t know is that this horse gets worked up when he goes racing – it takes a lot out of him – and he won’t be able to run now for a couple of weeks. It’s just so frustrating.”

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'It's not really good enough' - John Butler runner incorrectly withdrawn by Lingfield clerk of scales after administrative error

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