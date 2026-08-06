'I'd say I'm a fairly undeserving captain!' - Saffie Osborne eyes Shergar Cup glory alongside Ryan Moore and Dylan Browne McMonagle

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Saffie Osborne will be looking to add the Shergar Cup to an already stellar haul this season when she captains Ryan Moore and Dylan Browne McMonagle in Saturday's competition at Ascot.

The 24-year-old had a career-best month in May with 19 winners from 101 rides and has continued to shine on the big stage, partnering Zigazig Ah to victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, completing a treble on King George Day at Ascot and riding two winners at Glorious Goodwood.

Osborne will hope to carry that momentum into Saturday as she leads a Team Britain and Ireland side boasting unrivalled Ascot experience, thanks largely to Moore having ridden 176 winners at the track from 1,250 rides – more winners than the other three teams combined.

Saffie Osborne: Shergar Cup captain

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing at Yarmouth on Wednesday evening, before she rode a winner on Speed Of Sound in the 6f fillies' maiden, Osborne said: "It's a different sort of team set-up this time than last year, but we've got a great team with Dylan and Ryan. I'd say I'm a fairly undeserving captain against those two, but hopefully it'll be a good day!"

They will find out their rides on Thursday with Amazing Journey among the runners, who Osborne rode as part of her King George Day treble in the International Handicap.

She said: "We'll find out what we ride this morning. I might be looking at them a little bit frustrated as Dad's [Jamie Osborne] got Amazing Journey in there, I'd like to land myself on him.

"Hopefully, if we draw some nice chances, then we've got two very good jockeys on my team."

Amazing Journey and Saffie Osborne after winning the International Handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Osborne has previous Shergar Cup experience after riding two winners to help the Ladies team to victory in 2023. The Ladies team is no longer a designated side, but Osborne is one of four female riders in this year's competition alongside Marie Velon, Frida Valle Skar and Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham.

Reflecting on her previous experience, Osborne said: "It was really good fun. It was a great day. It was fun, us three girls being the only ones in the weighing room, and it was awesome.

"I remember one of my winners in 2023 was me and Hollie [Doyle] going neck and neck all the way to the line, and Scampi , who was owned by RaceShare, had loads of owners. There was a massive roar when he was called the winner. It's always a packed crowd and a really fun crowd as well."

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