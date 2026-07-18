How's your luck? Punter misses out on £160,000 payout after final leg is beaten by a head

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A Coral punter agonisingly missed out on a near £160,000 payout on Saturday after the final leg of his £2.70 five-fold was beaten by a head at Ripon.

The customer also placed a £1 Canadian, with a stake of £26, on the same five selections. While there was some consolation as the first four selections obliged to secure a return of £7,488, victory for Garden Oasis in Ripon's mile handicap would have landed £99,970.20 on the five-fold and a further £67,672 on the Canadian.

Coral's David Stevens said: "This punter has won nearly £7,500 for a total stake of £28.70, which would normally be something to celebrate, but having come so close to winning considerably more, they might well be looking at Garden Oasis as the one that got away."

High Fibre got the multiple rolling thanks to a trademark Sean Bowen ride, with the jockey galvanising his mount to get the better of Indemnity in the closing stages of the Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle.

Sondad: winner at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The second leg was secured by Sondad , who gave Michael and David Easterby a successful trip to the Curragh by landing the Scurry Handicap, before Godolphin's Symbol Of Honour completed the third leg at Newbury.

It was then back to the Curragh for a nervous wait in the Sapphire Stakes, but the punter had chosen wisely again as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Cover Up got up in the closing stages to beat Partisan Hero.

However, the huge payout slipped away when Garden Oasis was denied by a head at Ripon, with the fast-finishing 28-1 chance Farasi Lane getting up late.

Punters' betslip

High Fibre, 17-2, Market Rasen 2.10 – WON

Sondad, 10-1, Curragh 2.50 – WON

Symbol Of Honour, 7-2, Newbury 3.02 – WON

Cover Up, 10-1, Curragh 3.25 – WON

Garden Oasis, 7-1, Ripon 4.25 – Second

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