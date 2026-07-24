‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kia Joorabchian has made his first public comments this week surrounding David Egan’s position with Amo Racing.

Joorabchian insisted Egan "is our man" before the rider partnered the Amo Racing-owned Treasurer, who finished seventh in the Listed Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot on Friday.

Egan rides debut winner Nuit D'Eclair for Amo in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes on the King George undercard at the Berkshire track on Saturday.

Joorabchian said on Sky Sports Racing: “We treasure David very much and he's a very, very important part of the team.

“Regardless of what people think of the operation and what he is, he means a lot to us. He's been to America for us and he's been all over the world for us. He will continue, hopefully, to have a very, very successful season for us.”

Kia Joorabchian with David Egan at Ascot on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Joorabchian felt Egan would have benefited “from a small break” rather than heading to Ireland last Sunday when Rossa Ryan rode two winners for the operation at the Curragh, including the Group 2 success of Power Blue in the Minstrel Stakes.

“That was outside of the country and David had ridden all week,” said Joorabchian. “He had been very tired. I felt he was very tired. I felt he needed a small break and I think a break would have done him well, and I wanted him to come back refreshed. We've got Goodwood, York and multiple races coming up.

“Egan is our man, he's always been our man. But it doesn't mean that we don't have a right to give someone a break or a rest for a day."

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.