'He's beautiful and has a big future' - William Muir confident promising juvenile is 'the best I've ever had'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

William Muir is excited about running promising juvenile Breacher in Salisbury's Listed Stonehenge Stakes on Wednesday, and believes a classy performance is possible from a horse he described as "the best I've ever had".

The son of Cracksman made an eye-catching debut when defeating the Juddmonte-owned Squadron by two and a half lengths in June, a display that left the Group 1-winning trainer looking forward to his future.

Muir, who trains alongside Chris Grassick, has not won at the highest level since Pyledriver's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes success in 2022, but he retains all confidence that Breacher is heading in the right direction ahead of his second run.

"I do think we'll see a better performance," said Muir. "When he went to Salisbury, he was in a place where he was strong and was ready to go and do the business. This will be a better race, so he's got to go and stand there and be counted.

"He's a beautiful, big horse and he's got a big future, so there's no point in running him to get winners. Yes, I'd like him to climb right up the ladder, but to treat him properly is the way to do it."

Muir believes Breacher has improved physically, and drew comparisons to Averti, who also made a winning start to his career for the trainer before going on to take a Group 3 and compete in some of the biggest races in Europe, including when second in the Prix de l'Abbaye in 1998.

He said: "I'm only comparing him with horses I've trained; I'm not comparing him with Aidan O'Brien's horses, I'm only looking at some of mine. He's improved, he's got stronger and the form of his debut has worked out.

"When he went to Salisbury, he was very far forward. When Averti had his very first run I thought if he got beat then it'd have been by something extraordinary, and I thought the same with this horse."

Muir said that stepping into Listed company over course and distance has always been the plan since Breacher's first-time-out success, and he is relishing the opportunity to see him back on track.

He added: "It's always been the plan. We wanted to give him plenty of time to mature after his debut, so he'll go back to Salisbury and probably have a couple more races towards the back end of the season.

"He's in great form. I stood looking at him this morning after he came back in from the gallops, and he's matured – he's strong and he's big. He looks the part."

Read these next:

John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International

How Gordon Elliott unwittingly changed Jim Crowley’s life - and set him on the path to the top

Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.